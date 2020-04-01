NEW YORK, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
This report assesses the market for IoT authentication and authorization by technology, solutions, and industry verticals with forecasts from 2020 to 2025. The report analyzes IoT authentication an authorization market drivers and opportunities. The report also assesses IoT authentication and authorization infrastructure requirements.
IoT authentication and authorization solutions are important in support of IoT data management including access and management with a Data as a Service (DaaS) model, which is defined as any service offered wherein users can access vendor provided databases or host their own databases on vendor managed systems.
IoT Data as a Service (IoTDaaS) offers convenient and cost-effective solutions to enterprises of various sizes and domain. IoTDaaS constitutes retrieving, storing and analyzing information and provide customer either of the three or integrated service package depending on the budget and the requirement. Acquiring (capturing and/or licensing), storing, processing, and distributing IoT data is anticipated to become a multi-billion-dollar business by 2025.
IoT authentication and authorization solutions are also important in support of the "things" involved in IoT, which vary from devices used to detect, actuate, signal, engage, and more. IoT things also involve everything from gateways, modules, and sensors to hardware and embedded software within products and equipment and other consumer, enterprise, and industrial assets. The IoT ecosystem could easily become highly cumbersome with so many different "things" to consider as part of IoT provisioning, activation, administration and other management functions.
More specifically, IoT authentication and authorization solutions are important in support of IoT device management in concert with the expanding scope of devices by volume, type, purpose, role and importance. Authentication ensures proper IoT device security, which goes beyond access (to device, network/system, etc.) and includes data security/privacy as well as securing proper decisions (e.g. ensuring that autonomous processes are carried forth in a manner that is not detrimental).
Target Audience:
• Network service providers
• Systems integration companies
• IoT and wireless device manufacturers
• Network and device security companies
• Data management and analytics companies
Report Benefits:
• Identify market opportunities for IoT authentication solutions
• Understand IoT authorization and authentication infrastructure
• Understand the role an importance of AAA in IoT networks and systems
• Recognize the relationship between AAA and IoT service level agreements
• Understand the difference between authentication and authorization in IoT
Report Findings:
• IoT authentication and authorization is crucial for IoT SLAs
• Asia Pacific is the largest region followed by North America and Europe
• Healthcare is the largest industry vertical for IoT authentication and authorization
• Aerospace is the fastest-growing industry vertical for IoT authentication and authorization
• IoT authentication and authorization in edge networks will be a $1.3B opportunity by 2025
