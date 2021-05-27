NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new Blynk platform will empower millions of engineers and entrepreneurs worldwide to build and commercialize new connected products without the heavy investment typically required to start an IoT-enabled business. The new software is designed to support projects at any scale. From personal DIY projects to millions of commercial connected devices, the out-of-the-box platform offering will cover 90-100% of use cases a business can face in the first few years of IoT operations.
Founded in 2014, Blynk pioneered the no-code approach to IoT app building and gained global popularity for its mobile app editor. The brand new Blynk version maintains that same foundation of ultimate user-friendliness and boosts it with the advanced functionality that covers every important aspect of a commercial IoT solution. From device provisioning and management to data hosting in the cloud, remote control via mobile and web apps, firmware over-the-air updates, user and organization management, data analytics, all kinds of automation, and so much more.
Starting a new IoT-enabled business and building a connected product has never been more accessible. Now you can buy a $2 WiFi chip from one of the many online retailers, pair it with Blynk software - you can prototype for free and move on to professional plans that can cost less than your TV subscription - and within weeks, put your new connected device into the hands of your users.
Pavlo Bayborodin, Founder and CEO of Blynk, says: "We spent the last 3 years turning Blynk into the most user-friendly and well-designed commercial IoT software platform in the world. The mission of new Blynk is to further eliminate barriers of entry for new IoT-powered businesses of all sizes. IoT solutions will no longer be a privilege of companies with large engineering teams."
With the new Blynk platform, you have the choice to publish your own branded app to the App Store and Google Play, or you can have clients download the Blynk app and pair it with your product. The Blynk app has been downloaded by more than 1.5M users globally, so going the unbranded route - on top of being super affordable - can also give your user acquisition efforts a big head start.
Blynk's success in accelerating IoT development continues to receive broad support from across the industry.
Mohamed Awad, vice president, IoT Business at Arm, says: "As the IoT continues to see rapid growth, Arm is focused on empowering IoT developers to innovate and capitalize on the expanding market opportunities in this space. Blynk's new platform will further enable the developer ecosystem to quickly turn projects and ideas into IoT solutions."
Elaine Wu, marketing manager at Seeed: "Blynk software support has always been one of the top asks from the users of Seeed hardware. We're happy to partner with Blynk to have their next generation available on our Wio Terminal. With Blynk, our community members will be able to access all of the new capabilities and explore IoT in a more efficient way."
The new platform has been made available to Blynk's business clients for some time and has been receiving glowing feedback.
Will Hart, CEO of a US-based air sensor technology firm Zeptive says: "Blynk has been a perfect solution for our new business. We were able to go from prototype to a live connected product with our own mobile app in just two weeks."
Stefan Fiedler, CEO of Fiedler GMBH, a German city cleaning equipment manufacturer: "We were looking for an advanced and reliable platform to power the new version of our equipment. Partnership with Blynk has been very strong and is helping us hit all of the important milestones in our IoT development journey."
The new Blynk platform is already available for sign up on the company website https://blynk.io/ and mobile apps can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play. The pricing model is very flexible and is aimed to fit businesses at every stage of their growth.
Blynk offers a full suite of software allowing to prototype, deploy, and remotely manage connected electronic devices at any scale: from small IoT projects to millions of commercial connected products. Blynk has pioneered the low-code approach to IoT app building and gained global popularity for its best-in-class mobile app editor. Over 500,000 developers and business clients in 136 countries use Blynk spanning industries from Smart Home and Agriculture to HVAC and Asset Tracking.
