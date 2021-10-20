NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IoT market in energy grid management is set to grow by USD 21.72 bn from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 13.21%. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The IoT market in energy grid management is segmented by application (generation, transmission, substation automation, and distribution) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The IoT market in energy grid management report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The market is driven by the penetration of smart technologies.
The IoT market in energy grid management covers the following areas:
IoT Market In Energy Grid Management Sizing
IoT Market In Energy Grid Management Forecast
IoT Market In Energy Grid Management Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Accenture Plc
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Verizon Communications Inc.
IoT Market In Energy Grid Management Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.21%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 21.72 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
10.53
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, Japan, UK, China, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Texas Instruments Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
