SAN JOSE, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qopper has launched 2 new products to help Retail and Commercial locations reopen safely in a post-COVID landscape. The investment in these products emphasizes the team's belief that prioritizing Customer and Employee safety is a crucial element of bringing consumers back into retail environments.
The Occupancy Monitor accurately tracks bi-directional movement at entrances and exits by the minute to accurately keep track of occupancy by zone. The Temperature Kiosk for Touchless Check-Ins provides seamless integration into Workforce Management Platforms and comes with Facial Recognition or QR Code based identification.
Today businesses in physical spaces have to settle for suboptimal decisions because of the lack of data and insights that digital native businesses take for granted. Qopper bridges this gap by capturing relevant signals from the physical space to improve Monitoring, Automation and overall Operational Efficiencies for Customer & Store Operations, POS Systems, Food Safety and Energy Management.
Drawing from decades of experience in building and operating one of the largest global network of secure payment devices, the leadership team at Qopper now aims to replicate that success at a larger scale with sensors and smart devices. Qopper is rapidly expanding its footprint across various Retail & Commercial segments and has already processed over 300 Million events from over 5,000 devices across thousands of locations.
"Brick and mortar businesses are at an inherent disadvantage originating from the lack of data that digital native businesses take for granted. Qopper bridges this gap by capturing actionable metrics to improve efficiency and maximize profits. The addition of Occupancy and Human Thermography products to our portfolio will improve Customer and Employee safety to better serve our customers," stated Qopper COO, Brad McGuinness, who joined Qopper in 2019 and has been a key driver for the innovative line of products promoting safety and productivity gains for retail store operations.
After two decades at Verifone, where he served most recently as SVP of Convenience Petroleum Systems, Brad brings a wealth of experience developing and deploying Retail Store Technology solutions. "We envision a future where technology solutions seamlessly function in physical spaces. In these unusually challenging times for brick and mortar businesses, Qopper is betting on its IoT network to deliver efficiencies to businesses while prioritizing safety for their Employees and Customers," stated Qopper Founder & CEO, Alok Bhanot.
More information on Qopper's innovative products can be found at https://www.qopper.com
Contact:
Alok Bhanot
alok@qopper.com