SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Rhombus Energy Solutions and IoTecha Corp. announced a partnership to provide end-to-end vehicle electrification services for the medium- and heavy-duty (M/HD) electric vehicle (EV) fleet market. This collaboration will build on the existing partnership between Rhombus and IoTecha, in which IoTecha's intelligent charging controllers and IoT.ON™ cloud services have been employed in Rhombus' bi-directional high-power M/HD EV charging infrastructure. Rhombus' market-leading chargers have been deployed in a variety of scenarios, including charging infrastructure for a number of public transit buses and electric school bus fleets. The Rhombus and IoTecha partnership will be one of the first to support Plug-and-Charge, a key feature of the Combined Charging System (CCS) and ISO/IEC 15118 Vehicle to Grid (V2G) communication that enables seamless and secure charging with compatible aggregators and utilities. Plug-and-Charge will be supported by Porsche Taycan, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Lucid Air EVs on the Electrify America network.
"As the leading vendor of bi-directional, V2X-ready chargers, Rhombus has enjoyed a highly productive relationship with IoTecha," said Rick Sander, Chief Executive Officer of Rhombus Energy Solutions. "Our bi-directional high-power DC chargers are built for the high availability required by medium- and heavy-duty fleets. We are pleased to extend our relationship with IoTecha to provide fleet operators with a complete solution including charging infrastructure and cloud management tools, and we look forward to what the future holds for our partnership."
One of the areas that Rhombus and IoTecha are collaborating on is V2G operation, which is a gamechanger for both consumer and commercial electric vehicles. V2G has the potential to dramatically reduce energy costs by putting power back on the grid and/or enabling peak shaving during peak load hours. V2G also enables a variety of new revenue streams for both vehicle owners and charging network operators. These new capabilities enable IoTecha and Rhombus to deliver a solution that includes UL-certified AC and DC charging infrastructure, and cloud services to support these chargers, that will seamlessly interoperate with aggregators to provide V2G services to fleets, utilities and other M/HD EV operators.
"IoTecha has been a pioneer in developing controller solutions for the electric vehicle charging ecosystem," said Oleg Logvinov, Chief Executive Officer of IoTecha. "We have partnered with Rhombus over the past several years to enhance intelligence in their market-leading EV chargers. With this partnership we will extend our joint capabilities to cloud-based management of charging infrastructure. Plug-and-Charge and V2G are just two examples of what we will accomplish together."
The Rhombus and IoTecha partnership is also developing a network visualization and management capability for vehicle fleets that can operate in both cloud and edge computing modes. The goal of this collaboration is to combine IoTecha's IoT.ON™ cloud services with Rhombus' VectorStat™ energy management solution to provide end-to-end management and visualization for M/HD EV fleets. This will simplify fleet charging and integration with other fleet vehicle management applications. These capabilities will be integrated with existing Rhombus and IoTecha products and made available in future releases.
About IoTecha
IoTecha is accelerating the Electric Vehicle revolution by providing an integrated Platform called IoT.ON™ – consisting of software, hardware and Cloud components - for the Smart Charging infrastructure and ultimately enabling the integration of tens of millions of Electric Vehicles with the Power Grid. IoTecha customers are prominent global manufacturers of both Electric Vehicles and EV charging stations. IoTecha products include V2G and HomePlug Protocol Analyzer, Combined Charging System on Module (and custom modules), EV charging stations and IoT.ON™ Cloud-based services. For more information, please visit http://www.iotecha.com
About Rhombus Energy Solutions
Rhombus develops and manufactures next-generation bi-directional electric vehicle charging infrastructure, high-efficiency power conversion systems and energy management system (EMS) software for bi-directional capable electric vehicle fleet charging, energy storage and microgrid applications. The high reliability of our solutions is the result of decades of experience developing high-power systems for a variety of applications and deployment scenarios, including UL-1741-SA "smart inverter" grid solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.RhombusEnergy.com.
