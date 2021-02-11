MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IoTeX, a Silicon Valley company that develops secure and privacy-protecting smart devices, launched for general sale today Pebble Tracker, a blockchain-enabled asset tracking device integrated with secure hardware from Nordic Semiconductor to ensure all data the device generates is verifiable and owned exclusively by the device's owner.
Pebble Tracker captures and cryptographically signs real world data, such as location, climate, motion and light, using a built-in secure element, similar to the ones used in smartphones for FaceID and in cryptocurrency hardware wallets for private keys. Pebble Tracker, which employs "security and privacy by design" methodology, incorporates Nordic's low-power, long-range wireless cellular IoT solution that functions anywhere cellular service is available.
"Tamper-proof hardware meets tamper-proof software. Pebble Tracker unleashes the power of verifiable data and establishes a new standard for trust." IoTeX CEO Raullen Chai said. "The importance of oracles providing verifiable data has become increasingly evident in areas such as decentralized finance. With Pebble Tracker, we are thrilled to take this to the next level, where new verifiable datasets from IoT devices will be brought to the blockchain."
The solution joins together Nordic Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless technology that powers the IoT, and IoTeX's specialties in trusted hardware, cellular IoT connectivity, and privacy-enhancing services. By utilizing these combined capabilities, Pebble Tracker is set to transform the $16 billion global asset tracking industry.
"Every IoT application needs security and reliability, and with Nordic and IoTeX technology, Pebble Tracker owners get the best of both worlds," says J. Darren O'Donnell, Director of Sales – Americas, Nordic Semiconductor. "The sophisticated combination of reliable hardware and secure software has the potential to transform the asset tracking industry by providing vital verifiable data from an IoT device.
Use cases for Pebble Tracker in the global asset tracking industry are wide-ranging, particularly in industries where continuous monitoring of assets is needed to prevent risks to consumers. For perishable assets like vaccines, fine wine, and seafood, this represents a breakthrough in public trust and confidence in the quality of goods. Pebble Tracker promises to address the more than $400 billion in annual losses that result from supply chain errors such as temperature excursions.
About IoTeX:
Founded as an open source platform in 2017, IoTeX is building the Internet of Trusted Things, where all physical and virtual "things" — humans, machines, businesses, and DApps — can exchange information and value at global scale. Backed by a global team of 30+ research scientists and engineers, IoTeX combines blockchain, secure hardware, and decentralized identity innovations to empower intelligent IoT networks and machine economies. By serving as a decentralized trust fabric for IoT, IoTeX will empower the future decentralized economy by "connecting the physical and digital worlds, block by block".
