Leading communication technology specialist IPEVO is to take hybrid learning and working to the next level with the unveiling of new innovative tools at this month's ISTELive 22.
SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The demand of smart tools for online work and hybrid learning has increased in the post-pandemic world. The award-winning EdTech innovator IPEVO has taken enormous strides in helping to redefine the space by diversifying its product line in the communication field for educators and other professionals alike.
IPEVO will debut its latest immersive video conferencing solutions and smart digital learning tools to the visitors of the ISTELive 22 event in New Orleans from June 27-29.
- New experience of video and audio conferencing:
The new and highly versatile TOTEM series is designed to offer a new level of communication. They are extremely portable and come with AI-powered smart enhancements that can be seamlessly integrated and provide effortless operation with a plug-and-play set-up.
Three uniquely designed conferencing cameras, each with different capturing angles of 120, 180, and 360 degrees, and a smart speakerphone with AI-voice technology will be introduced. Focusing on portability and usability, they represent a convenient and powerful solution to common multi-person remote collaboration issues such as noisy environments, low resolution, or limited camera views in hybrid classrooms and meeting rooms.
- Overhead scanner solution:
The new IPEVO V4K-S, an ultraportable multi-purpose document scanner, which includes an intelligent scanning software to make scanning seamless and efficient.
- Interactive whiteboard system:
IPEVO's new LASERBOARD combines with a projector (usually available in classrooms or schools) and turns any projected image into an interactive touchscreen. This enables the user to interact and annotate directly with the screen using their fingers or an included light pen.
- Award-winning document cameras:
IPEVO document cameras have been their flagship offering for over 10 years. Its line of reliable HD USB document cameras includes The IPEVO V4K, which has the No.1 best-seller position in Amazon's document camera category; the DO-CAM series, one of the lightest and most compact in the market; The VZ-R and VZ-X models, which add HDMI and Wireless connectivity respectively; and the V4K PRO, the company's most recent release with an AI-Enhanced Microphone and built-in light.
IPEVO's suite of intelligent communication solutions have been created with users in mind and will help revolutionize how educators and professionals communicate as they move towards a more interconnected, remote/hybrid world of learning and working.
To discover more about IPEVO's new tools, their approach to immersive video conferencing and smart digital learning for the hybrid world, visit them at ISTELive 22, at booth # 948 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Exhibit Hall, New Orleans.
