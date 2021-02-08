MIAMI, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IPFone is proud to announce its new partnership with Cisco, the global leading provider in video conferencing and messaging solutions, to bring you a fresh experience that seamlessly integrates IPFone calling features with Cisco Webex capabilities.
IPFone with Cisco Webex is a fresh, all-in-one collaboration solution that's delivered via the Webex app. Customers can choose from flexible packages that range from basic softphone to premium meetings, allowing for up to 1000 participants in a single meeting. Best of all, you can continue to rely on IPFone, your trusted service provider to manage and support, not only your calling solution but your entire collaboration experience.
"IPFone with Cisco Webex is the next chapter in IPFone's vision to continue delivering innovative technologies to our dedicated customers. As more businesses shift into a remote-only work environment, our focus has shifted to service those customers with a solution that is secure, reliable, and keeps businesses connected," says Damian Chmielewski, CEO of IPFone.
Building on our mutual vision to delight the small to medium business customer, Cisco is thrilled to join with IPFone to deliver IPFone with Cisco Webex. With fully integrated Webex technology, IPFone's users will experience a modern, all-in-one collaboration tool that delivers simple, flexible, communications, making their businesses more productive and more secure, with any device from anywhere." Tony Lopresti - Director Product Management, Webex."
In addition to IPFone's calling features, users can also enjoy direct and team chats,
screensharing, emojis and GIPHYS, one-click, easy-to-join meetings, and simple file sharing to name a few. Finally, customers can enjoy access to hundreds of pre-built integrations available for third-party applications such as Google, Salesforce, Microsoft, and more.
About IPFone
IPFone is a leading provider of voice, internet, and cloud services for businesses. IPFone boasts 22 years in business with more than 4,800 corporate accounts with deployments worldwide. IPFone's solution is powered by Cisco, the global leader in video conferencing and messaging solutions.
For any questions or to receive a demo Click Here or contact us today at info@IPFone.com.
Media Contact
Julian Gutierrez, IPFone, +1 7869246129, Jgutierrez@ipfone.com
SOURCE IPFone