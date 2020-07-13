WESTFORD, Mass., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that IPFone, a provider of cloud-based business unified communications and telephony services, is leveraging Ribbon's Intelligent Edge portfolio to ensure that its customers could seamlessly work from home during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ribbon's EdgeMarc 2900, which is deployed across multiple IPFone sites in various states, has been instrumental in supporting IPFone's business customers as the company experienced a spike in demand due to the exponential number of remote workers caused by stay-at-home orders in multiple states.
"The COVID-19 pandemic forced a number of our customers to immediately go from working and collaborating in traditional offices to working from home, and this in turn caused our network usage to dramatically increase," said Damian Chmielewski, President and CEO of IPFone. "Ribbon's EdgeMarc not only delivered 99.99% uptime, with virtually no interruption in service, but it also allowed us to manage and monitor quality of service and offer zero-touch provisioning for customer installations."
Chmielewski added, "The EdgeView Service Control Center is another great Ribbon tool that allows us to monitor our network daily, giving us a holistic view and the ability to rapidly provide any needed support."
"We are extremely pleased that we could work closely with our longtime customer, IPFone to help them seamlessly support their customers during such an unexpected explosion in network traffic demand," said Tony Scarfo, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cloud and Edge Business Unit at Ribbon. "Our EdgeMarc solutions allow service providers to deliver cloud-based, unified communications, SIP Trunks and Microsoft Teams Direct Routing to the smallest businesses and the largest enterprises. They deliver security and service assurance capabilities that proactively monitor performance, expedite remote troubleshooting and resolve potential issues in both the service provider and enterprise networks."
Ribbon's EdgeMarc devices are deployed on the customer network edge to ensure successful implementation of IP-based communications services that improve voice quality, security and visibility into the customer network. As with all EdgeMarc Intelligent Edges™, the EdgeMarc 2900 is managed by the EdgeView Service Control Center. EdgeView provides a comprehensive view of service providers' IP networks, enabling them to monitor performance and quickly remediate issues, leading to improved customer experience and reduced costs.
Key Takeaways:
- Key solutions from Ribbon's Next-Generation Intelligent Edge portfolio provided critical support in helping IPFone seamlessly accommodate increased network traffic demands due to large numbers of employees working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Ribbon's EdgeMarc 2900 delivered IPFone 99.99% uptime, with no interruption in service, enabling the company to seamlessly manage and monitor quality of service and offer zero-touch provisioning for customer installations.
- The EdgeMarc 2900 allows IPFone to easily scale from the smallest to the largest customer installations while delivering secure, service assurance capabilities and enables to company to proactively monitor performance and remotely troubleshoot and resolve potential issues across the customer's network.
- The EdgeMarc 2900 is managed by the Ribbon EdgeView Service Control Center, which provides service providers with a comprehensive view of their IP networks, enabling improved performance and quick issue resolution.
- EdgeView and EdgeMarc solutions support UCaaS and SIP Trunking solutions and are Microsoft-certified for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing.
