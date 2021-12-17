KOROLEV, Russia, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IPICA Software LLC (better known as JVSG.com) is the world's leading company that develops software for the 2D/3D design of video surveillance systems. IPICA has worked on the video surveillance design software market for more than 10 years. The company's flagship product IP Video System Design Tool has thousands of users worldwide. This year, IPICA released a revolutionary Lens Calculator that allows you to plan security camera installation not only in 2D but also in 3D. There are no analogs of such a lens calculator in the whole world.
IPICA/JVSG Lens Calculator allows CCTV designers to automate the calculation of lens focal length, viewing angles, pixel density (PPM/PPF), and show blind spots. The calculator has a built-in database of almost 10,000 cameras and allows you to load a floor map to see camera coverage and check DORI zones by IEC/EN standard 62676.
IPICA Software LLC's latest innovation helps businesses eliminate manual calculations and better communicate with their customers by showing them what they can expect to see with a particular camera.
IPICA was founded with a focus on worldwide security and making the work of video surveillance designers and installers easier. If all video surveillance planners in the world use software created by the company, the world would be a safer place, and CCTV cameras would be installed more efficiently.
Our Lens Calculator has similar functions as our professional video surveillance design software IP Video System Design Tool.
