SAN MATEO, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iPost, an enterprise email marketing and automation provider, has joined the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE).
ASAE is a membership organization of more than 48,000 association executives and industry partners representing 7,400 organizations. Their members lead, manage, and work in or partner with organizations in more than a dozen association management disciplines, from executive management to finance to technology.
"We joined the ASAE because an association's email needs are similar to those of franchises, an industry iPost serves particularly well," says Andrew Kordek, VP of Customer Engagement at iPost. "Most larger associations have multiple locations, like state or county chapters, so the iPost capabilities around accounts and subaccounts is a big deal."
Associations also tend to have a lot of data, but it's located in different systems that aren't connected. The iPost API can integrate to all AMS (Association Management Systems), including NetForum, Higher Logic, Nimble, Personify and more. With the iPost / Spark integration, data from AMS, CMS, marketing automation systems and email platforms can be integrated.
The iPost platform offers associations automation and customer journeys for new members signups, event registrations, and membership renewals. The ability to push content down to chapters while simultaneously controlling the message yet allowing localization of the message is also key to association membership development and engagement. To that end, the developers at iPost have built the most comprehensive enterprise platform for association email marketing.
"The past year has been difficult for associations," says Kordek. "Using the iPost platform will make it easier for them to recruit, engage and retain members despite the challenges they've been facing."
iPost is an omnichannel email marketing platform built for Franchises, Agencies, Associations, Restaurants, Media, Publishing, and Retail. We are a recognized leader for organizations with sophisticated messaging requirements with an intuitive, data-forward SaaS platform that enables marketers to build and send messages that their subscribers crave. We make the complex effortless.
