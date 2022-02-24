SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iPost, the enterprise email marketing and automation provider, is honored to announce that it has become an Associate Member of the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM). AGEM is a leading non-profit association representing manufacturers and suppliers of electronic gaming devices, lotteries, systems, table games, key components, and support products and services for the gaming industry.
"iPost's commitment to the casino and gaming industries made AGEM the ideal association to partner with," says Skip O'Neill, iPost VP. "Providing insight and helping gaming manufacturers and casinos to improve their customer communications aligns with our easy to use email solution and multi-tier account structure."
The amount of change in recent years around casino marketing is astronomical. Those casino marketers that offer the most relevant, personalized email content to their subscribers and prospects will not only gain efficiencies but increase ROI and awareness in a digital channel that boasts an already impressive return.
"I'm pleased to officially inform you that the Associate Membership application of iPost has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM)," said Marcus Prater, Executive Director of AGEM. "Thanks for joining AGEM and supporting the gaming technology sector, and we look forward to iPost's involvement going forward."
The modern player demands a lot from casino marketers, and iPost has built an email marketing solution to help communicate across various channels. Yet casino marketers maintain ultimate control; they can regulate the look and feel of each email sent, improve player development and loyalty communications, lock and unlock content as needed, increase wallet share for each player, customize the player development journey, and increase your ROI.
"Now, through our Associate Membership in the AGEM, we are excited to help both the manufacturers and casinos with their email marketing initiatives. We always offer a free, no-obligation demo so you can see if iPost is a good fit for your goals and business," says O'Neill.
