LAKE FOREST, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iPourIt, Inc., the nation's leader in self-pour beverage dispense technology, has hired tech industry veteran Dayna Jackson as its new Business Development Executive. Jackson will focus on identifying new opportunities for the business, leveraging her expertise to support the company's growth strategy and expansion into high-potential markets.
"Dayna is a key hire for iPourIt as we continue to advance our mission," said Carl Mostert, CEO, iPourIt. "She has a proven track record and an elite understanding of the industry. Her significant experience in selling technical system solutions gives her the perfect set of tools to introduce our products to new markets. We're excited to have Dayna join the team and look forward to her becoming a major contributor to our continued growth."
Jackson previously served as Enterprise Business Consultant at TPx, a leading managed service provider, where she held jobs of varying responsibility over the course of more than 15 years of service.
During her time at TPx, Jackson drove significant revenue increases by acquiring new clients as well as managing relationships with existing accounts. She received the President's Club award nine times.
Jackson shared, "I'm thrilled to join an industry-leading organization and true pioneer in the self-pour space. I look forward to a bright future with the company and to bringing in fresh opportunities to further maintain iPourIt's position at the forefront."
As Business Development Executive, Jackson will work closely with members of iPourIt's sales and marketing teams to increase brand presence and market share through a variety of new initiatives. She assumes the role immediately and will help carry the organization's positive momentum through the end of 2021 and beyond.
iPourIt is continuing to expand its California-based team to support the self-pour market's ongoing growth with four additional new hires. The company recently celebrated a record month for new projects just before introducing a first-of-its-kind mobile app, specially designed for self-pour operations.
About iPourIt, Inc.
iPourIt, Inc. is North America's leader in self-serve beverage dispense technology with more than 7,800 taps installed, 250 million ounces poured, and 270 locations in operation. Its team of self-pour experts partners with operators and entrepreneurs to create fun and interactive concepts in restaurants, taprooms, entertainment venues, and beyond. iPourIt technology is proven to increase alcohol revenue, simplify labor needs, and enhance customer experience. Visit ipouritinc.com for more information.
