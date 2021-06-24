DUARTE, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iPower Inc (NASDAQ: IPW) ("iPower" or the "Company"), one of the leading online hydroponic equipment suppliers and retailers in the United States, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2021.

  • Revenue grew by 34.4% to $13.1 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to $9.8 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
  • Income from operations increased 132% to $788,734 in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to $340,185 in the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
  • Gross margin in the quarter was 43.9%, up from 32.3% in the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
  • Net income declined 194% to a loss of $206,823 in the quarter ended March 31,2021 as compared to net income of $220,724 in the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Income before Taxes and Net Income were negatively impacted by non-cash charges associated with the accounting treatment of Convertible Notes and Warrant liabilities in the quarter.

"In our first earnings release as a public company, we are pleased to report a healthy fiscal third quarter, with strong year over year revenue growth.  We are particularly happy with this quarter's gross margin performance, which reflects our product design and development expertise, our strong merchandising capability, and customer recognition of the value proposition of our in-house brands," said Lawrence Tan, Chairman and CEO of iPower. We finished the quarter with significant momentum as we were able to add inventory to meet customer demand and we saw some of the supply chain bottlenecks that had impacted the month of December 2020 and the first two months of 2021 begin to ease. We believe our data and technology driven approach to operating our business is paying dividends and will continue to accelerate our opportunities in the hydroponics industry and adjacent markets for the foreseeable future."

The Company ended the quarter with approximately $474,000 in cash, working capital of approximately $4.6 million, and inventory of approximately $10 million

"Our plan going forward is to issue annual financial targets for the business, starting with FY 2022 when we report our FY Q4 2021 results later this year," said Kevin Vassily, Chief Financial Officer of iPower. "While we won't comment on specific targets for the current fiscal year, we can say that the momentum we saw starting in March continued through the first two months of this quarter, and this is before any of the impact from investment into our supply chain after we completed our IPO in May."

.

iPower Inc

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020

 





March 31,





June 30,







2021





2020







(Unaudited)









ASSETS













Current assets

















Cash and cash equivalent



$

474,322





$

977,635



Accounts receivable, net





8,092,787







6,067,199



Inventories, net





10,015,923







5,743,181



Prepayments and other current assets





2,923,572







616,231



Total current assets





21,506,604







13,404,246





















Right of use – non-current





1,987,363







262,875



Property and equipment, net





59,356







6,252



Deferred tax assets





52,947









Other non-current assets





99,395



























Total assets



$

23,705,665





$

13,673,373





















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

















Current liabilities

















Accounts payable



$

6,985,438





$

4,220,347



Credit cards payable





253,552







892,792



Customer deposit





628,080







741,301



Due to related parties





515,517







133,793



Other payables and accrued liabilities





1,889,643







1,940,858



Short-term loans payable





1,877,718







1,329,680



Lease liability – current





715,083







262,875



Long-term loan payable - current portion





29,244









Income taxes payable





837,694







721,211



Convertible notes payable, net





2,729,747









Redeemable preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 34,500

and 0 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020





433,714









Total current liabilities





16,895,430







10,242,857





















Non-current liabilities

















Long-term loan payable





470,756







500,000



Warrant liabilities





905,713







-



Lease liability – non-current





1,358,601



























Total non-current liabilities





2,735,070







500,000





















Total liabilities





19,630,500







10,742,857





















Commitments and contingency































Stockholders' Equity

















Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 166,000,000 shares authorized; 20,204,496

and 20,204,496 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020 *





20,204







20,204



Class B common stock, $0.001 par value; 14,000,000 shares authorized; 14,000,000

shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020 *





14,000







14,000



Subscription receivable











(14,000)



Additional paid in capital





389,490







389,490



Retained earnings





3,651,471







2,520,822





















Total equity





4,075,165







2,930,516





















Total liabilities and equity



$

23,705,665





$

13,673,373



*On November 16, 2020, the Company implemented a 2-for-1 forward split of the issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock of the Company.

Except shares authorized, all references to number of shares, and to per share information in the consolidated and combined financial statements have been retroactively adjusted.

*On October 20, 2020, the Company issued to its Founders 14,000,000 shares of the Company's Class B Common Stock. The issuance was considered as a nominal issuance, in substance a recapitalization transaction, which was recorded and presented retroactively as outstanding for all reporting periods.

 

iPower Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020











For the Three Months Ended March 31,





For the Nine Months Ended March 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020







(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)



REVENUES



$

13,133,902





$

9,772,108





$

39,348,154





$

25,278,339





































TOTAL REVENUES





13,133,902







9,772,108







39,348,154







25,278,339





































COST OF REVENUES





7,369,127







6,612,596







23,073,000







16,710,953





































GROSS PROFIT





5,764,775







3,159,512







16,275,154







8,567,386





































OPERATING EXPENSES:

































Selling





2,398,157







1,662,909







7,292,793







4,330,603



General and administrative





2,577,884







1,156,418







6,264,148







3,092,393



Total operating expenses





4,976,041







2,819,327







13,556,941







7,422,996





































INCOME FROM OPERATIONS





788,734







340,185







2,718,213







1,144,390





































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

























Interest income (expenses)





(60,118)







(26,222)







(109,656)







(43,519)



Other financing expenses





(60,692)













(98,139)









PPP loan forgiveness





175,500













175,500









Other non-operating income (expense)





(812,434)







(7,154)







(794,582)







8,113



Total other income (expense), net





(757,744)







(33,376)







(826,877)







(35,406)





































INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES





30,990







306,809







1,891,336







1,108,984





































PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES





237,813







86,085







760,687







311,038





































NET (LOSS) INCOME



$

(206,823)





$

220,724





$

1,130,649





$

797,946





































WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF CLASS A

COMMON STOCK*

































Basic and diluted





20,204,496







20,170,788







20,204,496







20,056,515





































EARNINGS PER SHARE *

































Basic and diluted



$

(0.010)





$

0.011





$

0.056





$

0.040



*On November 16, 2020, the Company implemented a 2-for-1 forward split of the issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock of the Company. The computation of basic and diluted EPS was retroactively adjusted for all periods presented.

*On October 20, 2020, the Company issued to its Founders 14,000,000 shares of the Company's Class B Common Stock. The issuance was considered as a nominal issuance, in substance a recapitalization transaction, which was recorded and presented retroactively as outstanding for all reporting periods. The computation of basic and diluted EPS did not include the Class B Common Stock as the holders of Class B Common Stock have no dividend or liquidation right until such time as their shares of Class B Common Stock have been converted into Class A Common Stock.  

