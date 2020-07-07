TEMPE, Ariz., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipro Tech, LLC, the leader in eDiscovery, case management, and trial technology, is excited to announce the acquisition of NetGovern, a leader in Information governance, risk, and compliance software.
Joining these two global companies and their technologies will provide the most innovative workflow in the legal industry, extending across the entire Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) from information governance, to in-place early data assessment, through eDiscovery and beyond. The companies complement each other perfectly by combining Ipro's 30-year legacy of focus on law firms, government, and legal service providers with NetGovern's deep expertise in corporate verticals, including healthcare, public sector, financial services, manufacturing, and transportation.
Evolving market dynamics and customer needs around continued enterprise data growth were the main drivers for this combined effort. As concerns grow regarding compliance, security, and risk management, the significance of economic consequences presents the business impact of properly managed data through the eDiscovery process, and the customer benefit of an integrated solution spanning the entire EDRM becomes even more compelling.
IDC estimates more than 59 zettabytes (ZB) of data will be created, captured, copied, and consumed in the world in 2020, a figure it expects to continue growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26% through 2024. This growth drives unprecedented challenges across enterprises with concerns ranging from compliance to security to risk management, and ultimately eDiscovery. The economic impact of managing these issues, breaches, and judgements is also spiraling. As Ipro studied these factors with our customers, it became clear that an integrated solution spanning from information governance to discovery would be necessary.
"We are thrilled to combine the strengths of these two companies," shared Dean Brown, CEO at Ipro Tech. "We are positioned to take a competitive advantage as the leader in information governance and eDiscovery by incorporating NetGovern's solutions, people, and knowledge into the Ipro family. By integrating these technologies, we will empower corporations to gain control over their data and lower the costs related to data security, compliance, investigations and litigation through the use of in-place indexing and analysis, data connectors, smart collections, and advanced analytics."
The journey to a best-in-class solution
The journey between Ipro and NetGovern began with the January 2020 announcement of a strategic partnership between the two companies, with a focus on the development of integrated capabilities to address rising challenges, allowing real-time access to multiple sources of unstructured enterprise data from one single interface. Those early efforts were so well received by customers that a merger of the companies became the next logical step to drive customer value.
The result of this acquisition empowers IT, HR, and Legal teams to make better informed decisions prior to collecting or duplicating Electronically Stored Information (ESI) from file shares; email servers like O365, Exchange, and Gmail; messaging and chat systems like Slack and Teams; cloud shares like Box and OneDrive; and other data sources, while combining Ipro's best-in-class eDiscovery capabilities – including data processing, enhanced visual analytics, and intuitive document review – creating the industry's most flexible, scalable, and powerful eDiscovery experience.
With solutions extending across the entire EDRM – from information management and governance, to review and production, and all points in between -- legal teams will be able to perform investigations for litigation and internal matters, assess compliance and security risks, place and manage legal holds, defensibly preserve data, respond to subpoenas and public record requests, and ultimately work with outside counsel to prepare for settlement or trial, all while securely protecting enterprise data and intellectual property.
"Ipro and NetGovern have a tremendous amount of experience and synergy, capitalizing on our time in the industry, our solutions, and the customer base we serve," said Pierre Chamberland, founder and CEO of NetGovern. "With all of the functionality, expertise, and development resources that both companies bring to the table, it's the best time to join these two innovators." As of this announcement, Chamberland will transition into his new role as Chief Innovation Officer of Ipro.
Ipro is committed to working closely with their new NetGovern colleagues to maintain and strengthen all the great things that NetGovern's clients and partners appreciate about them today.
With each release moving forward, clients of both solutions will see the benefits of integration with streamlined workflow options, ultimately resulting in the goal of providing a single, scalable solution to meet and exceed industry demands at all stages in the information governance and litigation lifecycle.
About Ipro Tech, LLC:
Ipro is the global leader in eDiscovery technology used by legal professionals to streamline discovery of electronic data through presentation at trial. Ipro draws upon decades of innovation to deliver high-performance software, services, and support, flexibly deployed via Desktop, On-prem, Cloud, or Hybrid solutions, significantly reducing the cost and complexity of eDiscovery. For more information, visit https://www.iprotech.com/
About NetGovern:
NetGovern's information archiving and governance software helps organizations solve data compliance, safeguard personal information, simplify eDiscovery and protect their reputation. Our all-in-one solution offers the fastest speed to value, lowest cost of ownership, and most secure visibility of sensitive information found in messages and files, independent of storage location. https://www.netgovern.com/
About ParkerGale:
ParkerGale Capital is a private equity fund based in Chicago that buys profitable, founder-owned software companies. ParkerGale also hosts the private equity industry's only podcast, the PE FunCast on iTunes and Google Play. For more information, please visit http://www.parkergale.com/
