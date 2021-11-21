PHOENIX, Nov. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iProcessing – the industry leader in payment processing for innovative businesses – recently celebrated fourteen years of helping companies process customer payments. Often described as "high-risk businesses," certain companies can sometimes be challenged to find financial partners who will help them due to strict guidelines. iProcessing continues to embrace these innovative businesses and helps them overcome hurdles to grow and serve customers.
"iProcessing has always been on the leading edge of helping unique businesses. We got our start when traditional banks were not able to help our customers, and now fourteen years later, we're still growing and helping in many other industries that include gaming, personal credit management, membership clubs, online tech support, extended warranty services and many others," remarked Hilda Tuel, President of iProcessing. "Like every other business around the world during the past year, our business was challenged, but we continued to push forward and help our customers accept payments. Now, as markets re-open for in-person business, we are excited to get back in front of customers as we plan to be at several industry events in the next few months in Las Vegas and Los Angeles."
iProcessing serves innovative businesses with turn-key merchant accounts and credit card processing services. Our team serves customers from our locations in Oregon, California, and Arizona, and focuses on payment processing for high-risk companies by offering competitive rates with a commitment to first-class customer service. With just a few simple steps your company can quickly be processing credit card transactions & increasing your income.
