BAY SHORE, N.Y., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HALO allows its users to capture comprehensive building awareness with an all-in-one device. Used for health and safety, HALO is a vape detector, an air quality monitor, and a complete security device for your entire building including privacy areas where you do not want to use a camera or microphone.
HALO Cloud is the new optional value-added cloud service that provides a dashboard for multiple HALOs displaying all events, current and historical, and empowers staff to provide an effective response to many monitoring points, and provides long-term oversight into managing the health and energy efficiencies of your building.
HALO Cloud provides Live View Maps, monitors HALO's connection status, and provides deeper analytics and reporting. Increased management and logging capacity are also provided, helping meet requirements through the EPA, CDC, ASHRAE, local health departments, board, or customer requirements. HALO Cloud is secure; utilizes AWS and has secured a third-party penetration audit.
"When HALO first came to market it was primarily used by school districts who were looking for a way to tackle the vaping epidemic and deploying 6-10 devices that could be managed individually," states David Antar President of IPVideo Corporation. "With HALO's new security and air quality features it has exploded in popularity, new markets, and in the number of devices and is common for a facility to deploy 100s of HALOs. IPVideo developed our HALO Cloud to greatly assist our clients with device management and provide them with long-term analytics and reporting to help them make informed data-driven decisions."
Additional features in HALO's v.2.3 release include gunshot enhancements such as algorithm improving recognition, dual authentication, and 3rd party certification to 35' in all directions with no required line of sight. In addition to broader international language support, a 5th spoken key word alert for better performance and the ability to set alarms below or between thresholds is critical for air quality management in the fight against Covid-19 transmission.
Capture comprehensive building awareness with the all-in-one HALO Smart Sensor.
About IPVideo Corporation
An industry pioneer since its introduction of one of the first network-based surveillance recording solutions in 1996, IPVideo Corporation is now at the forefront of developing unique, innovative solutions that harness the power of IP video technology. Today, the company's systems are trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and municipalities, utilities, healthcare facilities, school districts, and leading universities to mitigate risk while protecting people and properties. A commitment to an open-standards philosophy and delivering best-in-class performance and value underlies all offerings―from physical security solutions that bridge to the Internet of Things to purpose-built HD audio/video recording solutions for education, law enforcement, healthcare, and beyond. The company's worldwide client base is served by a network of certified distributors, dealers, and system integrators, who benefit from ongoing corporate support and training. True Security Design is the security training and consulting division of IPVideo Corporation. A leading school security consulting and training firm, True Security Design is now at the forefront of delivering live-action role-play training simulations and remote classroom-based instruction to better prepare any staff in an emergency. Today, the company's training curriculum and Threat Vulnerability and Risk Assessments (TVRAs) are trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and municipalities, utilities, healthcare facilities, school districts, and leading universities to mitigate risk while protecting people and properties. The division and firm are committed to making the world a smarter and safer place. IPVideo Corporation is headquartered in Bay Shore, NY. For more information, visit https://ipvideocorp.com/
Media Contact
Rick Cadiz, IPVideo Corporation, 631.675.2213, rcadiz@ipvideocorp.com
SOURCE IPVideo Corporation