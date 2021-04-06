BAY SHORE, N.Y., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HALO allows its users to capture comprehensive building awareness with an all-in-one device. Used for health and safety, HALO is a vape and THC detector, an air quality monitor, and a complete security device for privacy areas where you do not want to use a camera or microphone.
The patent is a culmination of the development team's years of experience in product development within the security industry and six years working on HAL0s concept as a "camera-less" camera.
"We are extremely pleased to have the U.S. patent office award us this patent for HALO." states David Antar, President of Halo Smart Solutions, Inc and IPVideo Corporation. "Our development team has worked tirelessly for many years to make this product a reality and the patent is recognition for these efforts."
HALO Smart Sensor has the unique ability to provide IoT sensing as event-based triggers to provide security in privacy concern areas where traditional security cameras and solutions are not practical. As an environmental monitoring tool, HALO uses multiple sensors together in a single intelligent platform to learn, analyze and create event alerts. HALO is the only product to detect vape and vape with THC. In addition, it can detect flammables, hazardous chemicals, air quality, and changes in temperature and humidity. HALO's security features include gunshot detection, spoken key word alerting, detect noise level fluctuations, and analyze room occupancy through light detection.
"HALO has been taking the security and environmental monitoring industry by storm with its revolutionary use cases to combat the vaping epidemic as well as to make buildings safer and healthier." stated Frank Jacovino, VP of Engineering and Product Development for IPVideo Corporation. "It is nice to have the patent validation to go along with the 35 industry awards HALO has received so far and the recognition from our customers that the product is making an impact in their environments."
In addition to the patent, HALO has also received UL and CE certification, FCC Certified, ROHS Compliant, WEEE Compliant, Plenum rated, and vandal IK10 rating.
About IPVideo Corporation
An industry pioneer since its introduction of one of the first network-based surveillance recording solutions in 1996, IPVideo Corporation is now at the forefront of developing unique, innovative solutions that harness the power of IP video technology. IPVideo Corporation leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning through the Internet of Things (IOT) products and professional services. A commitment to an open-standards philosophy and delivering best-in-class performance and value underlies all offerings―from physical security solutions to purpose-built HD audio/video recording solutions for education, law enforcement, healthcare, and training purposes to groundbreaking weapons and theft detection systems. Today, the company's systems are trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and municipalities, utilities, healthcare facilities, school districts, religious institutions, and leading universities worldwide to mitigate risk while protecting people and properties. The company's worldwide client base is served by a network of certified distributors, manufacturer's representatives, and hundreds of dealers and system integrators, who benefit from ongoing corporate support and training. IPVideo Corporation is headquartered in Bay Shore, NY. For more information, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com.
