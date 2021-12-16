BAY SHORE, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IPVideo Corporation's trusted partner, Senstar, a world leader in video management, video analytics and perimeter intrusion detection systems (PIDS), is now integrating its Senstar Symphony™ Common Operating Platform with the HALO IoT Smart Sensor.
The integration allows HALO users to monitor alerts and notify personnel of out-of-normal ranges or levels of vaping, sounds and gunshot, chemicals, air quality and health, within the Senstar Symphony Common Operating Platform.
HALO, which has garnered widespread industry attention and accolades for its innovative detection technology, quickly became the #1 Vape Detector worldwide helping tackle the epidemic of youth vaping. Success in other markets has expanded with air quality detection, audio analytics, chemical and environmental monitoring. With its all-new health index, HALO is now helping combat the spread of airborne diseases providing occupants immediate alerts to dangerous conditions. HALO can be deployed in areas previously off-limits to surveillance or other detection because of privacy concerns, such as restrooms, locker rooms, hotel and patient rooms – expanding the possibility for security detection and protection.
"Our customers benefit from strategic technology partnerships like we have with Senstar and all the possibilities it brings for client safety," said Jack Plunkett, CTO, IPVideo Corporation. "Be it vaping prevention, security or identifying healthy spaces for occupants, this integration is a value proposition that allows Senstar clients to provide security for privacy areas across markets."
The Senstar Symphony™ Common Operating Platform with sensor fusion is a modular solution for security management and data intelligence. In addition to being an open, highly scalable video management system with built-in video analytics, it includes full-featured access control and perimeter intrusion detection modules. But what truly sets Senstar Symphony apart from other systems is its sensor fusion engine. By intelligently combining low-level sensor data with video analytics, the sensor fusion engine achieves the highest levels of performance, far beyond that of the individual devices. Senstar Symphony seamlessly incorporates sensor fusion, event algorithms, and rule-based actions to provide unmatched capabilities, flexibility, and performance.
"Senstar is pleased to be partnering with IPVideo Corp. on this integration that can improve public health and safety," said Product Manager Tom Hofer.
About IPVideo Corporation
An industry pioneer since its introduction of one of the first network-based surveillance recording solutions in 1996, IPVideo Corporation is now at the forefront of developing unique, innovative solutions that harness the power of Internet of Things (IOT) products and professional services. A commitment to an open-standards philosophy and delivering best-in-class performance and value underlies all offerings―from physical security solutions to purpose-built HD audio/video recording solutions for education, law enforcement, healthcare, and training purposes to groundbreaking weapons and theft detection systems. Today, the company's systems are trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and municipalities, utilities, healthcare facilities, school districts, religious institutions and leading universities worldwide to mitigate risk while protecting people and properties. The company's worldwide client base is served by a network of certified distributors, manufacturer's representatives and hundreds of dealers and system integrators, who benefit from ongoing corporate support and training. IPVideo Corporation is headquartered in Bay Shore, NY. For more information, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com.
About Senstar Corporation
With innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (including fence sensors, buried sensors, and above ground sensors), intelligent video management, video analytics, and access control, Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated solutions that reduce complexity, improve performance and unify support. For 40 years, Senstar has been safeguarding people, places and property for organizations around the world, with a special focus in utilities, logistics, corrections, and energy markets.
