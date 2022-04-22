New Patents Include Heat-Not-Burn Smokeless Tobacco Detection
BAY SHORE, N.Y., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IPVideo Corporation announced today that it has been awarded three additional U.S patents for its HALO IoT Smart Sensor, the world leader in vape and vape with THC detection technology, adding Heat-Not-Burn (HNB) vaping detection to its protection portfolio.
The HALO Smart Sensor has quickly become the industry standard for vape detection technology and is used by thousands of school districts and organizations concerned with youth vaping and adults using vaping devices for recreational marijuana use.
The additional patents for vaping bring the total broad patent protection for HALO to five vaping- related technology patents, including the first patent for HNB smokeless tobacco detection which is prevalent in international markets. HNB, or smokeless tobacco products, are electronic devices that unlike e-cigarettes, contain tobacco. The tobacco is heated to a high temperature without setting it alight, creating smoke that the user inhales. They contain nicotine or may contain additives such at THC.
"We are thrilled that the U.S. patent office has awarded us these additional patents for the HALO Smart Sensor," said David Antar, president of IPVideo Corporation. "These patents represent the dedication, expertise and great efforts of our development teams who have worked tirelessly to strengthen this product and make for a smarter, safer, and healthier society. The additional patents also reflect the positive impact that HALO is having on our communities."
In addition to these five patents, the HALO Smart Sensor has multiple patents pending. It has also received UL and CE certification and is FCC certified, ROHS compliant, WEEE compliant, Plenum-rated, and holds a vandal IK10 rating.
"HALO continues to be the device of choice to combat the vaping epidemic," said Frank Jacovino, VP of engineering and product development for IPVideo Corporation. "It is nice to have the patent validation to go along with HALO's 57 industry awards earned to date, as well as the recognition from our customers that the product is making an impact in their environments and finally allowing them to see the unseen."
For more information about the HALO IoT Smart Sensor and IPVideo Corporation, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com and http://www.halodetect.com or call 631-969-2601.
About IPVideo Corporation:
An industry pioneer since its introduction of one of the first network-based surveillance recording solutions in 1996, IPVideo Corporation is now at the forefront of developing unique, innovative solutions that harness the power of IP video technology. Today, the company's systems are trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and municipalities, utilities, healthcare facilities, school districts, and leading universities to mitigate risk while protecting people and properties. A commitment to an open-standards philosophy and delivering best-in-class performance and value underlies all offerings―from physical security solutions that bridge the Internet of Things, to purpose-built HD audio/video recording solutions for education, law enforcement, healthcare, and beyond. The company's worldwide client base is served by a network of certified distributors, dealers, and system integrators, who benefit from ongoing corporate support and training. IPVideo Corporation is headquartered in Bay Shore, NY. For more information, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com.
PR Contact:
Rick Cadiz, Vice President Sales & Marketing
IPVideo Corporation
631.675.2213
Media Contact
Rick Cadiz, IPVideo Corporation, 631.675.2213, rcadiz@ipvideocorp.com
SOURCE IPVideo Corporation