BAY SHORE, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IPVideo Corporation announced today that the healthy building, security, and vaping detection features for the HALO Smart Sensor have earned three 2021 IoT Innovator awards for Best Product IOT Commercial and Industrial (Gold distinction), IOT Software Autonomous Buildings (Silver), and IoT Hardware Security North America (Bronze).
The Gold Honor for best IoT Commercial and Industrial product was driven by HALO's health index monitoring. HALO provides both a real-time air quality and Health Index and sends alerts when either index falls into danger zones. This award and the Bronze award for best IoT Hardware Security North America were granted for HALO's all-in-one capabilities.
HALO allows its users to capture comprehensive building awareness with an all-in-one device. Used for health and safety, HALO is a vape detector, an air quality monitor, and a complete security device for privacy areas where you do not want to use a camera or microphone. With a single device, HALO provides building health monitoring, indoor air quality monitoring, vape detection, THC detection, gunshot detection, emergency key word alerting, audible alerting, light/occupancy alerting, chemical alerting, VOC alerting, tamper alerting, as well as temperature, humidity and pressure alerting.
"We have been hearing from building occupants worldwide to provide a better way of validating the health of their facilities throughout the pandemic," stated David Antar, President of IPVideo Corporation. "With HALO 2C and the real-time health and safety index, facilities now have constant monitoring, immediate alerts, reporting validation, and can provide peace of mind to their occupants without the controversy."
The Sliver IoT award for best Autonomous buildings product was achieved from HALO's integration with BACnet allowing communication of building automation and control systems for applications such as heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning control (HVAC), lighting control, access control, and fire detection systems and their associated equipment. HALO alerts and sensor readings can now communicate to these varied control systems to address and make improvements in response to the alerts received.
IoT Innovator's editorial board announced the winners of its 2021 IoT Innovator Awards, which shine a spotlight on the best businesses, products, and projects that feed and grow this year's Internet of Things landscape.
"Every year, our judging panel finds it increasingly difficult to pare down the list of applicants and this year is no exception. Our 2021 finalists and winners have significantly raised the bar when it comes to connecting billions of devices in a truly transformative way," said Kim Kay, editor-in-chief of IoT Innovator.
"We applaud IPVideo Corporation on its three category awards, and our other winners, who are doing so much more than just connecting things; they're effectively enabling users to make considered, data-driven decisions about the valuable resources we share across communities."
Capture real-time comprehensive building safety and health awareness with the all-in-one HALO Smart Sensor 2.5 and the HALO Cloud Health Index.
HALO IoT Smart Sensor is patent protected. For further information regarding HALO IoT Smart Sensor and IPVideo Corporation, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com/halo/ or call 631-969-2601.
About IPVideo Corporation
An industry pioneer since its introduction of one of the first network-based surveillance recording solutions in 1996, IPVideo Corporation is now at the forefront of developing unique, innovative solutions that harness the power of IP video technology. IPVideo Corporation leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning through Internet of Things (IoT) products and professional services. A commitment to an open-standards philosophy and delivering best-in-class performance and value underlies all offerings―from physical security solutions to purpose-built HD audio/video recording solutions for education, law enforcement, healthcare, and training purposes to groundbreaking weapons and theft detection systems. Today, the company's systems are trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and municipalities, utilities, healthcare facilities, school districts, religious institutions, and leading universities worldwide to mitigate risk while protecting people and properties. The company's worldwide client base is served by a network of certified distributors, manufacturer's representatives, and hundreds of dealers and system integrators, who benefit from ongoing corporate support and training. IPVideo Corporation is headquartered in Bay Shore, NY. For more information, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com
