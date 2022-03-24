Award Presented at ISC West 2022; Company Honored for Fourth Consecutive Year in Environmental Monitoring Systems Category for New HALO IoT Smart Sensor Technology
BAY SHORE, N.Y., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IPVideo Corporation announced today that The Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products & Solutions (NPS) Awards Committee has named IPVideo Corporation the 2022 recipient of the SIA NPS Award for Best in Environmental Monitoring Systems.
IPVideo Corporation was presented with the Award at the 2022 SIA NPS Awards Ceremony yesterday at ISC West in Las Vegas. The HALO IoT Smart Sensor 3C, the worldwide leader in vaping and privacy area detection devices, is the latest re-imagined version of the company's HALO Smart Sensor technology and is at the forefront of solving ever-evolving safety concerns. Historically, there has been an incomplete approach to safety, security, and how each were addressed in our environment. HALO 3C is now providing personal security, even for the air we breathe.
HALO 3C boasts new security and environmental monitoring features that provide users with even greater levels of security and easier installation. HALO 3C can now deliver a panic button, 2-way audio communications, an indoor health index, emergency escape and alert lighting, motion detection, optional add-ons for people counting, and customized sensors such as ozone and sulfur dioxide. These innovative solutions add to the existing award-winning security features of gunshot detection, noise alerts, and emergency key word alerting, and HALO 3C does not use a camera or record audio - making it the perfect security add on to address facility privacy areas.
Since its inception in 1979, the SIA NPS Awards have been the security industry's premier product awards program. New products are reviewed by a panel of judges with extensive industry experience, and in 2022, following significant deliberations, the 30 judges presented awards for technologies covering 25 product and service categories. The 2022 SIA NPS Awards entries will be on display March 23-25 in Booth 18071 on the ISC West show floor.
"SIA applauds the 2022 SIA NPS Awards honorees, whose outstanding products, solutions and technologies represent the best and most cutting-edge security offerings on the market," said SIA CEO Don Erickson.
"We are delighted to again be recognized by SIA with the NPS Award for Best in Environmental Monitoring Systems for our HALO Smart Sensor 3C technology and thank them for the honor and for their continued commitment to the advancement of the security industry," said IPVideo Corporation President, David Antar.
Visit the IPVideo Corporation Booth 28045 at ISC West to see a demonstration of HALO 3C and learn more at http://www.halodetect.com.
About IPVideo Corporation:
An industry pioneer since its introduction of one of the first network-based surveillance recording solutions in 1996, IPVideo Corporation is now at the forefront of developing unique, innovative solutions that harness the power of IP video technology. Today, the company's systems are trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and municipalities, utilities, healthcare facilities, school districts, and leading universities to mitigate risk while protecting people and properties. A commitment to an open-standards philosophy and delivering best-in-class performance and value underlies all offerings―from physical security solutions that bridge the Internet of Things, to purpose-built HD audio/video recording solutions for education, law enforcement, healthcare, and beyond. The company's worldwide client base is served by a network of certified distributors, dealers, and system integrators, who benefit from ongoing corporate support and training. IPVideo Corporation is headquartered in Bay Shore, NY. For more information, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com.
About the Security Industry Association:
The Security Industry Association (SIA) (https://www.securityindustry.org) is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with more than 850 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. SIA protects and advances its members' interests by advocating pro-industry policies and legislation at the federal and state levels; creating open industry standards that enable integration; advancing industry professionalism through education and training; opening global market opportunities; and collaboration with other like-minded organizations. As a proud sponsor of ISC Events expos and conferences, SIA ensures its members have access to top-level buyers and influencers, as well as unparalleled learning and network
