BAY SHORE, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IPVideo Corporation's ViewScan 2.0 concealed weapons detection and loss prevention system has won two 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards from American Security Today in two categories: Best Metal/Weapons Solution and Best Cell Phone Detection Solution. ViewScan has been recognized for its new version 2.0, bringing greater flexibility and faster processing with weapons and loss prevention screening.
With ViewScan 2.0, all non-ferrous weaponry and items, including cell phones, can be detected whether they are concealed in the body or inside belongings. The cell phone detection is critically important for facilities trying to prevent communications and photography of valuable information and infrastructure.
"We are humbled by the two awards for ViewScan 2.0 and recognition by the 'ASTORS' program judges," said Jack Plunkett, CTO of IPVideo Corporation. "With ViewScan 2.0, we are helping high security conscious organizations with a safe and cost-effective solution that combats both physical threats and threats of criminality and espionage."
ViewScan 2.0 comes with all-new features and updates, such as an updated browser, an optional mobile trolley, an improved camera, enhanced cybersecurity and reporting, as well as additional capabilities for 3rd party integration. What differentiates ViewScan from other concealed weapons detection systems is that it detects disturbances in the earth's electromagnetic field without emitting radiation or affecting medical devices, making it a safe passive system for all who walk through it.
The latest ViewScan 2.0 interface allows users to capture the three most current screens, conduct remote monitoring, as well as view up to five simultaneous ViewScan systems per window. These improvements offer more flexibility and a quicker screening process.
The Annual 'ASTORS' Awards, now in its sixth year, is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program, highlighting the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions coming onto the market today.
"'ASTORS' nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry," said AST's Publisher, Michael J. Madsen.
ViewScan is proudly manufactured in the U.S.A.
For further information regarding IPVideo's award-winning ViewScan 2.0 visit ww.ipvideocorp.com/viewscan/ or call 631-969-2601.
About IPVideo Corporation:
An industry pioneer since its introduction of one of the first network-based surveillance recording solutions in 1996, IPVideo Corporation is now at the forefront of developing unique, innovative solutions that harness the power of IP video technology. Today, the company's systems are trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and municipalities, utilities, healthcare facilities, school districts, and leading universities to mitigate risk while protecting people and properties. A commitment to an open-standards philosophy and delivering best-in-class performance and value underlies all offerings―from physical security solutions that bridge to the Internet of Things, to purpose-built HD audio/video recording solutions for education, law enforcement, healthcare, and beyond. The company's worldwide client base is served by a network of certified distributors, dealers, and system integrators, who benefit from ongoing corporate support and training. IPVideo Corporation is headquartered in Bay Shore, NY. For more information, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com.
About American Security Today:
American Security Today (AST), the 'New Face in Homeland Security™', is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry, focused on breaking news and in-depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical & IT security on the market today.
AST highlights the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions across a wide variety of media products delivered daily, weekly and monthly to over 75,000 qualified government and security industry readers, essential to meeting today's growing security challenges to 'Secure our Nation, One City at a Time™'.
To learn more visit http://www.americansecuritytoday.com, or contact AST by email at mmadsen@americansecuritytoday.com or phone 646-450-6027.
