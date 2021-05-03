WASHINGTON, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a continuation of the IQ Consortium's 10th Anniversary celebration, the IQ Consortium is excited to announce the publication of a special section in the Pharmaceutical Technology Regulatory Sourcebook eBook series. The International Consortium for Innovation & Quality in Pharmaceutical Development (IQ Consortium, http://www.iqconsortium.org) is a technically focused organization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, whose mission is to advance science and technology to augment the capability of member companies to develop transformational solutions that benefit patients, regulators, and the broader R&D community. The IQ Consortium is comprised of 2200 scientists from nearly 40 member companies and focuses on diverse components of drug discovery and development, including drug metabolism, clinical pharmacology, preclinical safety, 3Rs, active pharmaceutical ingredients, drug products, and other topics.

The manuscripts in the recently released eBook provide insights into five case study areas developed by selected Working Groups and Leadership Groups within the IQ Consortium. The case studies focus on key areas of interest, including nitrosamine impurities, biologics CMC challenges, physiologically-based pharmacokinetic modeling, and pediatric therapeutic development.

IQ Consortium Articles Published in Pharmaceutical Technology Regulatory Sourcebook eBook:

The IQ Consortium's publication in the PharmTech eBook builds on the "Viewpoint: Precompetitive Collaboration Drives Pharma Industry Innovation" article previously published in October 2020 to commemorate the Consortium's 10th anniversary (Faul et al.). This article provides an overview of the IQ Consortium's history and structure, describes its foundational principles and mission, and highlights its impressive impact on the life sciences industry over the past 10 years. Looking to the future, the IQ Consortium will continue to prioritize industry collaboration and data sharing to help find innovative solutions to today's evolving critical issues.

