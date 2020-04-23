iQIYI Launches New Interactive Features for Hit Show “Youth With You Season 2” for Overseas Users

BEIJING, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, has launched a new interactive section on the international version of the iQIYI App for its hit original variety show Youth With You Season 2 (the "Show"). The section, called "International Popularity Ranking", allows overseas users to support their favorite contestants to rank higher in popularity through the awarding of "likes". Normal users are given three "likes" to award, whereas VIP members are given twice as much to use.
Youth With You Season 2 has been followed and loved by global users since its launch on the international version of the iQIYI App in March. The Show has been the top Twitter trending topic worldwide, while having topped various Southeast Asia countries multiple times.
Since its launch, the interactive section has enjoyed a high level of engagement from global users, setting a record on the platform. As of April 18, topics related to Youth With You Season 2 have been ranked among Twitter global trending topics list and Twitter trending topics lists in 11 countries in Asia, Europe, South America and North America 155 times, including topping those rankings 35 times and making it onto the global trending topics list 19 times.
To promote Youth With You Season 2, iQIYI has been leveraging overseas marketing channels, collaborating with Malaysian strategic partner Astro and engaging with global users by conducting various activities, such as overseas Q&A sessions and viewers' selection and engagement for the Show's cloud recording. These initiatives have enhanced the interactive viewing experience for overseas audiences and garnered tremendous engagement and enthusiasm among viewers in countries such as Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, the US and Brazil. Youth With You Season 2 is available with subtitles in eight languages, including Chinese, English, Thai, Vietnamese, Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Malaysia, Spanish and Korean. In addition, the post-production and translation of the Show are simultaneously broadcast in English and Thai for the first time, providing localized viewing experiences for global audiences.
In Youth With You Season 2, more than 100 female trainees compete in order to win a chance to form an idol group. The Show is co-created by Caviar Communications and Weibo and co-produced by Caviar Communications and iQIYI Fancy Monster Studio. It was exclusively released on iQIYI, QIYIGUO TV and the iQIYI App (International Version) on March 12.
About iQIYI, Inc.
iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce.