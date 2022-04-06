DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Iran Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The prepaid card market (value terms) in Iran increased at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2017-2021. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2026, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 11.5%, increasing from US$3.00 billion in 2022 to reach US$4.65 billion by 2026.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments.
In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Iran. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.
Iran Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
Iran Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments
- Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
- Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
- Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
- Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
- Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
Iran Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
- Load Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Number of Cards
Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2016 - 2025
Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories
Iran Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Number of Cards
Iran Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Number of Cards
Iran Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
- By Age Group
- By Income Group
- By Gender
Iran General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Iran Gift Card Market Size and Forecast
Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
- By Open Loop Gift Card
- By Closed Loop Gift Card
- By Retail Consumer Segment
- By Corporate Consumer Segment
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location
Iran Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Iran Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
- By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
- By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
Iran Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Iran Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Iran Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Iran Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
- By Retail
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Iran Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Iran Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Iran Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Iran Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
Iran Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
