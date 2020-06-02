OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iRecon announces a fully revamped reconditioning platform to help dealers gain transparency and eliminate bottlenecks keeping inventory from reaching the front line. Equipped with a new and intuitive user interface, dealer-vendor mobile application and location tracking, iRecon's enhanced solution was developed through client feedback and market research, taking into consideration what dealers want and need to further optimize the reconditioning workflow in today's environment.
As the auto retail industry continues to adapt to a new way of working and shopping in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, time and cost efficiency have never been more important. This is particularly pertinent to the reconditioning process – every day a used vehicle sits in service or waits on a vendor for reconditioning, dealers lose valuable sales opportunities. By enabling more informed and calculated decisions, the iRecon platform helps dealers spend the right money on the right vehicle for the right reason to take reconditioning from an expense to an advantage.
"Amid today's uncertain economy, dealers may only have one shot to win a sale. Spending money wisely to better streamline reconditioning and get quality vehicles in front of customers faster will be vital to finding success and getting stores back to profitability," said Mike Boyd, senior director of business enablement and founder of iRecon. "At iRecon, we are focused on providing dealers with the tools they need to help turn pennies into dollars by enhancing communications with vendors, boosting productivity and ensuring transparent time to front-line ready."
The revamped iRecon platform features five major tool and capability enhancements for dealers:
- Recon Dashboard: View the status of any vehicle and take action based on valuable reconditioning metrics that can be tailored to a dealership's unique workflow.
- iRecon Mobile: Communicate with reconditioning vendors in real time on the go through push, workflow and comment notifications from any iOS or Android device. Introducing more transparency into the reconditioning process, dealers can also send and receive photos and use VIN scanning to maintain efficiency.
- Location Tracking: Save time and quickly pinpoint where physical vehicles are on the lot through GPS technology.
- Recon Templates: Build custom plan templates to get the reconditioning process started in only two clicks.
- Provision Integration: Make more informed used car decisions by leveraging industry-leading vAuto data throughout the reconditioning process. With appraisal notes and reconditioning estimates automatically flowing from Provision into iRecon, dealers also gain early insight to help improve each vehicle's time to front line.
"Greater visibility into the reconditioning workflow, costs and how long it will take to get a vehicle front-line ready is crucial to making sure every dollar counts right now," said Jim Farkas, General Manager, Germain Honda of Ann Arbor and MINI of Ann Arbor in Michigan. "The refreshed iRecon platform makes communicating with internal team members and vendors simple and provides our team with the strategic insight and easy navigation necessary to ensure accountability and seamlessly track and complete reconditioning work."
For more information on iRecon, visit https://www.vauto.com/products/irecon/.
About vAuto
vAuto® provides innovative technology, tools and business intelligence to thousands of dealerships across the United States and Canada, helping them compete more effectively and increase new/used vehicle sales volumes and profits. Founded in 2005, vAuto revolutionized dealers' used vehicle operations with the groundbreaking Provision® suite of tools. Leveraging The Velocity Method of Management®, pioneered by vAuto founder, Dale Pollak, Provision helped dealers adopt a more transparent- and turn-focused approach to used vehicle acquisition, appraising, pricing and merchandising based on real-time, local market supply-and-demand data. vAuto's solutions also include Conquest, a new vehicle inventory management and pricing system, and Stockwave, which enables dealers to efficiently find and purchase vehicles from leading wholesale sources via a single platform. In 2018, vAuto released the Provision ProfitTime metric and methodology to help dealers maximize inventory turn and gross profit based on the investment value or profit potential of each vehicle. The same year, the company expanded its integrations with Cox Automotive's HomeNet unit and acquired iRecon, an online reconditioning workflow platform. The moves extend vAuto's efficiency-focused used vehicle management solutions into vehicle merchandising and reconditioning.
Headquartered near Chicago, Illinois, vAuto is a Cox Automotive™ brand.
About Cox Automotive
Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues of $21 billion. www.coxautoinc.com