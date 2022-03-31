Fast-growing, national chain plans to outsource key functions of its optometry clinics.
CHICAGO , March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iRefract, a nation-wide network of best-in-class optometry clinics, has selected RevCycle Partners as its revenue cycle management (RCM) outsourcing partner. An RCM company for the optometric industry, RevCycle Partners will support iRefract's growing network of eye care practices with billing and credentialing services.
"RevCycle Partners gives us the opportunity to scale our nation-wide business quickly," says Jon Garrison, managing director of iRefract. "We wanted to offload some of the key managerial components of our eye care operations as we open up new facilities across the U.S."
Increasingly, eye care enterprise organizations engage external partners for outsourcing solutions in order to grow more quickly. RevCycle Partners' capabilities enable larger eye care organizations to scale quickly and meet their growth objectives.
"We're excited about the vision of iRefract," says CEO Paul Hartge, "and its approach to growing its portfolio of optometric clinics quickly. We look forward to supporting their strategy with our billing and credentialing services."
"We chose RevCycle Partners so their team could do some of the heavy lifting," says Garrison, "allowing us to focus on growth. They were recommended to us by several people in eye care."
With its U.S.-based team, RevCycle Partners has become one of the largest providers of outsourced revenue cycle management services in the industry. RevCycle Partners' mission is to fight for what's due for both doctors and patients, creating greater efficiency and contributing to a positive, ongoing doctor-patient relationship. RevCycle Partners serves eye care practices on today's leading software platforms, including RevolutionEHR, Crystal, Eyefinity, Acuity Logic, Officemate, Compulink, Acuitas, and EyeCloudPro.
