IRO partners with Centric Software® to centralize product data and accelerate time to market
CAMPBELL, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IRO, an iconic brand of ready-to-wear, high-end accessories for women and men, has selected Centric Software's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
IRO was founded in 2005 by two brothers, Arik and Laurent Bitton, who were initiated into the world of fashion throughout their childhood, as their parents managed a line of women's clothing for more than 20 years. The brand was initially designed for women, but quickly diversified into a men's collection in 2010. Now, IRO has 90 boutiques and operates 600 points of sale worldwide.
The chic brand has continued to grow in recent years and has become extremely popular in the fashion sphere. Offering 4 seasonal collections each year, with an increasingly varied and ever-expanding range, the brand has had to adapt to support its sudden growth, along with accelerating its product development time.
"Before, we used Excel spreadsheets and Google Sheets, but we quickly realized that we were limited by this system," explains Yannick Bégot, Information System Manager. "The use of disparate tools no longer made it possible to meet the needs of the company. Many tasks were still done manually and users could no longer manage the volume and complexity of the data."
Delphine Delente, Technical Manager, continues, "We had a loss of information. Everyone had their own way of tracking details without communicating much with other users and we had no global vision of our collections."
The company conducted extensive research to choose a PLM solution, looking at multiple suppliers, but in the end chose Centric PLM. "We attended demonstrations from other vendors, and Centric PLM was chosen for its ease of use and its suitability for the company's needs," explains Yannick Bégot. Delphine Delente, for her part, was already familiar with the tool, "I worked on the implementation of Centric PLM at SMCP with Claude Pierlot and I had already seen the advantages of this solution." The choice to work with Centric PLM was reinforced by the transparency and responsiveness of the Centric Software team, who immediately proposed concrete solutions adapted to IRO's needs.
"Centric PLM will allow us to access information in real time, which will improve collaboration and communication within our different teams. Our objective is to gain maximum visibility into product development and to use Centric PLM's best practices to optimize our processes, from design to production," says Delphine Delente.
"If we want our brand to continue to grow, we need to ensure collection management. We need to understand what worked and what didn't. The integration of Centric PLM will allow teams to monitor and analyze collections and sales," Yannick Bégot concludes.
"We are delighted that IRO chose to partner with us," commented Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "With Centric PLM, IRO will benefit from a robust solution, capable of satisfying its requirement for total control of products from design to distribution."
Learn more about Centric PLM
IRO (https://www.iroparis.com)
Combining a touch of vintage rock from the 70s and 80s, Parisian elegance and Japanese culture, IRO is inspired by street girls to offer a simple but strong clothing range. The name, IRO, is an anagram of the word "king", and means "color" in Japanese.
A true multinational, the chic brand seeks to entice everyday girls, not just the ones who appear in magazines. Through an eclectic, advanced and modern collection, IRO wants to highlight women and bring out their confident, independent and cool character at the same time.
IRO dares unique and refined trends by mixing colors, materials, cuts and seasons. The collections are audacious, like the women for whom these outfits are intended. Women who display unparalleled confidence, know what they want and assert themselves without fear.
Since 2010, the famous ready-to-wear brand has diversified its offer by adding a men's collection as well as a range of accessories. A successful iconic brand, IRO has won the hearts of many celebrities such as Kate Moss, Scarlett Johansson, Drew Barrymore and Gwyneth Paltrow.
Media Contact
Aurore Evee, Centric Software, +16479155377, aurore.evee@centricsoftware.com
SOURCE Centric Software