BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced that the company plans to participate in two upcoming investor conferences this month. Pertinent details include:
Date:
September 9, 2021
Conference:
Colliers Securities 2021 Institutional Investor Conference
Event URL:
https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/irobot-corp-colliers-2021-institutional-investor-conference
iRobot executives:
Julie Zeiler, executive vice president and CFO
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations
Note:
No webcasting is available for this event
Date:
September 13, 2021
Conference:
Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference
Presentation Time:
8:50 a.m. ET
Event URL:
https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/irobot-corp-citi-2021-global-technology-virtual-conference
iRobot executives:
Colin Angle, chairman and CEO
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations
About iRobot Corporation
iRobot®, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 30 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.
