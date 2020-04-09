BEDFORD, Mass., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot® Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), the leader in consumer robots, today announced iRobot Education, providing educators and parents with access to educational robots, online resources and programming to inspire the next generation of roboticists, programmers, engineers and scientists. iRobot Education brings together all iRobot education-based products and services, including the Root® coding robot, Create® 2 programmable robot, a new, free proprietary iRobot Coding platform, a learning library with both complimentary and premium academic activities, and the company's STEM outreach program.
"With students and teachers nationwide currently homebound, virtual learning resources, educational content and tools have never been more important," said Colin Angle, chairman and CEO of iRobot. "We hope that the free lessons and coding platform that iRobot Education provides will help facilitate new opportunities for teachers and students while they are outside of the traditional classroom environment. The launch of iRobot Education and expansion of our educational offerings coincides with National Robotics Week, a time when kids, parents and teachers across the nation are tapping into the excitement of robotics for STEM learning."
Free, Accessible Coding for All
Backed by 30 years of expertise building and programming robots, iRobot is introducing iRobot Coding, a free platform that allows users to build coding skills both virtually online and through the Root coding robot. Designed as an accessible coding platform, iRobot Coding features three learning levels that let users advance from graphical coding to hybrid coding, followed by full-text coding. Its auto-level converter instantly translates code from one learning level to another, making iRobot Coding easily approachable for beginners, but also challenging enough to keep experienced coders engaged.
The iRobot Coding platform can be accessed on devices running most major, up-to-date operating systems, including Android, Chrome OS, Windows, iOS, and macOS. Providing a uniform appearance and functionality across devices, the platform is suitable for mixed device landscapes in school or at home. Users may access the platform at code.irobot.com.
For those who own a Root Coding Robot, iRobot Coding brings the code to life by connecting to the robot and having Root carry out a user's instructions. The online platform also features virtual arenas that let users control robot simulators (SimBots) on their device's screen, allowing educators and students who do not have a Root coding robot to still participate in classroom or at-home coding lessons. An online learning library offers access to hours of free tutorials, projects, and activities to encourage student learning, while premium lessons modeled after educational standards, such as CSTA K-12 Computer Science Standards and Common Core State Standards, are available on a paid subscription basis. Until June 1, 2020, use the code "LEARN" for free access to the paid subscription.
Photos, videos and information can be found at: http://media.irobot.com/.
Building a future for STEM education
iRobot's STEM Outreach program uses education, technology, and volunteerism to bring STEM subjects and robotics to life for all students through real world examples and learning opportunities. To increase engagement in STEM-subjects, the program provides visits to schools and educational groups, hosts educational group tours of iRobot's 'Cool Stuff' museum, and organizes signature events like National Robotics Week. Job shadow, career, and mentorship opportunities also provide support for students interested in pursuing STEM-related careers.
