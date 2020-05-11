BOSTON, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the storage and information management services company enabling digital transformation, today announced that Kimberly Anstett has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, she will oversee the company's emerging commercial solutions organization and its innovation teams, driving new digital-first product development for Iron Mountain and its customers.
Anstett brings 25 years of corporate technology experience to her role as CTO. Since joining Iron Mountain in May 2019 as Chief Information Officer (CIO), Anstett has led the company's IT function including overseeing infrastructure, workplace technology and enterprise platforms and applications as well as the Project Management Office, Value Management Office and Business Relationship Management team.
"Kim has already made a significant impact on our organization in a very short time," said William L. Meaney, President and Chief Executive Officer, Iron Mountain. "I'm confident she will help to accelerate the digital offerings we deliver for clients while also driving our own digital transformation. Her leadership will create a stronger connection between several of our technology business streams – product and solutions management, strategic accounts and commercial enablement – to help us continue to be more innovative and agile."
"I'm incredibly grateful to work alongside such a wonderful group of people, and I'm honored to take on this new role," said Kim Anstett. "I look forward to working closely with Bill and the rest of the leadership team to set the course for Iron Mountain's continued digital focus internally and externally, as well as staying close to the IT team who is doing great work introducing modern and efficient solutions that support internal stakeholders and help them deliver for our customers with more speed and agility."
Prior to joining Iron Mountain, Anstett was the CIO for Nielsen, where she was focused on technology transformation to increase customer engagement, expand margins and enhance security through cloud-architected, data analytics platforms across Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.
Anstett earned notable recognition for her digital leadership. Boston Business Journal, in 2019, selected her among six "Women Who Mean Business." Three years earlier, in 2016, Tech Diversity Magazine awarded her Distinguished Chief Information Officer. That same year, Tampa Bay Business Journal and Tampa Bay Technology Forum named her CIO of the Year for public companies and CIO of the Year, respectively.
Anstett succeeds Fidelma Russo who parted with the company on May 3rd.
About Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working. Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.
Forward Looking Statements
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws and is subject to the safe-harbor created by such Act. Forward-looking statements include, but are not, limited to, our financial performance outlook and statements concerning our operations, economic performance, financial condition, goals, beliefs, future growth strategies, investment objectives, plans and current expectations, such as 2019 guidance. These forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. When we use words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates" or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, our expected results may not be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from our expectations. In addition, important factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations are described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our periodic reports or incorporated therein. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements except as statements of our present intentions and of our present expectations, which may or may not occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to release publicly the result of any revision to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
