WASHINGTON, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Vine Security, a leading Washington, D.C.-based cybersecurity company, announced today the appointment of Jim Brinkman as the company's Chief Financial Officer. Jim is a CPA who brings more than two decades of financial and managerial experience within the technology, communications, and hospitality industries to the Iron Vine leadership team.
With an established reputation for building world-class financial teams, Jim will be responsible for the overall financial strategy and direction of Iron Vine.
"The Iron Vine team is excited to welcome Jim Brinkman as our new CFO. As we grow our business and expand our services, the appointment of Jim is the natural next step in our corporate maturation. His extensive experience in financial and strategic leadership and strategy make him an undeniable asset to the Iron Vine team." - William Geimer, Iron Vine Security President
Prior to joining Iron Vine, Brinkman served as CFO at Clark Enterprises. He was responsible for financial and operational oversight and strategy, systems and strategic planning, and leading the asset management of the real estate portfolio.
Iron Vine's hiring of Jim Brinkman is the latest in recent executive leadership growth for the company, and it follows the appointment of Ryan Brewer as Executive Vice President for Strategy and Business Development last fall. The company continues to invest in the future to better serve its clients and support its valued employees.
About Iron Vine Security
Founded in 2008, Iron Vine Security specializes in developing technical risk management solutions for public and private sector enterprises to help clients secure their systems, networks, and, most importantly, their sensitive data. Specifically, Iron Vine provides expertise for computer security programs using commercial off-the-shelf and custom software tools implemented through engineering, program management, systems integration, and software development best-practices. For more information, visit www.ivsec.com.