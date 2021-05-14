MCLEAN, Va., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IronArch Technology has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.
IronArch Technology, a verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), partners with clients to develop agile solutions that improve clients' strategic and operational performance. The company provides cloud strategy and implementation, platform solution development, software engineering, and financial management support to a variety of government customers in the Department of Defense (DoD), Veterans' Affairs (VA), and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.
"We've always had a 'people first' focus and in 2020 and 2021 it showed how critical that was in ensuring we transitioned smoothly to remote work without missing a beat," commented Joe Punaro, CEO of IronArch. "This recognition on a national stage validates our work to date and is humbling since it is a result of our employees' direct feedback regarding their experience at IronArch."
In response to questions about the experience working for IronArch employees cited authenticity of leadership, commitment to people first culture in actions (not just words), meaningful work, and clear visibility into career path as contributors to their satisfaction at work.
"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."
About IronArch
A five time Best Place to Work Winner (Washington Business Journal and Inc. Magazine) and recognized by the Inc 5000 and the Association for Corporate Growth for being one of the fastest growing businesses in the United States, IronArch is a federal consulting firm with the people, processes, and infrastructure to help clients accelerate change and transform their organizations. A Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), we are routinely called upon by clients to assist them with cloud strategy and implementation, platform solution development, software engineering, and financial management challenges. Learn more at http://www.ironarchtechnology.com.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit http://www.QuantumWorkplace.com.
