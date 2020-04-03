CESENA, Italy, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRONMAN today announced Technogym as the Official Global Fitness Equipment Partner.
The partnership will debut with the recently announced IRONMAN® Virtual Racing™ (VR™) Series that will be offered through the IRONMAN Virtual Club, an innovative web-based platform that allows athletes to train and compete from anywhere around the world, while earning activity-based points and engaging with the community.
The partnership will also include Technogym's involvement with the 2020 IRONMAN World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawai'i, as well as the 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Taupō, New Zealand, scheduled for October and November, respectively.
"Technogym has developed a wide range of state-of-the-art smart fitness equipment that provides exceptional indoor training solutions for our athletes. We are proud to welcome Technogym as part of the IRONMAN Virtual Racing Series as we provide a competitive series to our athletes during these unprecedented times," said Andrew Messick, President & CEO of The IRONMAN Group.
"Over the years we have been working alongside the world's best athletes and sport events. Today, we are delighted to announce our partnership with IRONMAN, one of the most vibrant and passionate communities in the world of sport," said Nerio Alessandri, Technogym Founder and CEO. "Technogym will provide to IRONMAN athletes a complete training solution made of the best and most accurate equipment in order to enjoy a personalized training program anytime and anywhere: at home, at the gym or at hotels during race time," Alessandri added.
Founded in 1983 in Cesena, Italy, Technogym has become the world leader in cardio, strength and functional equipment combining world-class technology with innovative designers, such as world-famous architect and industrial designer Antonio Citterio. The company has been the Official Supplier to the last seven Olympic Games and has been appointed for the next Olympic Games in Tokyo as well. More than 50 million people globally train with Technogym equipment on a daily basis.
Through the new partnership, IRONMAN athletes will receive unique access to Technogym's range of treadmills, smart trainers, exercise bikes, group cycling bikes, rowers, wellness tools and upper body trainers.
"We are delighted to welcome Technogym to the growing family of IRONMAN partners," said Jennifer Mocerino, Chief Merchandise Officer at The IRONMAN Group. "Technogym is globally renowned for its innovative design, dedication to sports and determination to help athletes achieve their goals. All of us at IRONMAN are looking forward to introducing Technogym to our athletes through our various events and the exciting new IRONMAN Virtual Racing Series."
For more information visit www.technogym.com. Media related inquiries may be directed to press@ironman.com and pressoffice@technogym.com.
About Technogym
Technogym is a world leader company in the supply of products and digital technologies for fitness, health and sport. Technogym provides a complete range of cardio, strength and functional equipment alongside a digital cloud-based platform allowing people to connect with their personal wellness experience anywhere, both on the equipment and via mobile when outdoors. When it comes to equipment Technogym features the most complete product range in the world, including product for athletic performance training, general fitness products and rehab equipment. Technogym is present in over 100 countries all over the world and every day more than 50 million people train with Technogym in 80.000 fitness centers and 300.000 private homes. The world's top athletes train with Technogym in many different disciplines and the company has been the Official Supplier to the last 7 Olympic Games and has been appointed for the next Olympics in Tokyo as well.
