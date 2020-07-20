MCLEAN, Va., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., the leader in Collective Defense and network detection and response, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named IronNet to its 2020 Emerging Vendors list in the Security category. This annual list honors new, rising technology suppliers that exhibit great promise in shaping the future success of the channel with their dedication to innovation. The list recognizes channel-focused organizations across eight categories: Cloud, Data Center, Security, Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), Storage and Networking/Unified Communications.
IronNet was recognized for its Collective Defense platform powered by IronDome®, which is the industry's first automated solution to allow organizations of all sizes to share collective intelligence anonymously and collaborate against targeted threats in real time with other participating organizations.
Combined with behavior-based analytics at the network level via its IronDefense® software, Collective Defense allows customers to apply a wider pool of cybersecurity expertise, threat visibility, and higher-order behavioral analysis to detect and respond to sophisticated threats that evade traditional cyber security tools.
"We appreciate the recognition from CRN not only of IronNet's technology, but of our work with the channel partner industry," said Garrett Jones, VP of Global Channels at IronNet. "We know that our partners add a critical amount of value to our clients every day."
The Emerging Vendors list is selected by CRN's esteemed editorial team. These vendors are inspiring the IT channel with groundbreaking technologies and best-in-class offerings that are elevating businesses – driving success with solutions built to battle the challenges of the IT channel.
Gregory J. Spicer, Chief Revenue Officer of Braintrace, an IronNet channel partner, said, "We believe in IronNet's Collective Defense mission and we see their offerings as shaping the future of cybersecurity. Between the quality of their behavioral analytics and the Collective Defense sharing model, IronNet's platform is a force multiplier for companies of all sizes in the battle against cyber attacks."
"CRN's 2020 Emerging Vendors list recognizes vendors that are revolutionizing the IT channel with innovative solutions that meet the complex demands of our industry," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "It honors inspirational new vendors that are driving channel growth with state-of-the-art technologies that will continue to shape the channel into the future."
The 2020 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.
About IronNet Cybersecurity
Founded in 2014 by GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, IronNet Cybersecurity is a global cybersecurity leader that is revolutionizing how organizations secure their networks by delivering the first-ever Collective Defense platform operating at scale. Employing an extraordinarily high percentage of former NSA cybersecurity operators with offensive and defensive cyber experience, IronNet integrates deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing the world today. Follow IronNet on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook
©2020 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.