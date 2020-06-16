MCLEAN, Va., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IronNet Cybersecurity, Inc., the leading provider of Collective Defense and network behavioral analysis, announced today the company has been recognized by The Business Intelligence Group as a winner for the 2020 Fortress Cyber Security Awards for the second consecutive year. IronNet won in the Public & Private Cloud category for its Collective Defense platform, IronDome®. The award recognizes the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.
The Collective Defense platform, powered by IronDome, allows organizations of all sizes to share threat data anonymously, at network speed, to increase visibility into incoming cyber attacks. Combined with behavioral analytics at the network level that detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises, Collective Defense allows customers to access a wider pool of cybersecurity expertise, increase threat visibility, and apply higher-order behavioral analysis to detect and respond to sophisticated threats that evade traditional cyber security tools.
"We are so proud to name IronNet as a winner in the 2020 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like IronNet are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand."
In April, IronNet announced new threat landscape visualizations and technological ecosystem enhancements to IronDome, dramatically increasing visibility, detection, and response capabilities. With a new, highly visual interface that can animate malicious and suspicious cyber anomalies as they are correlated across multiple IronDome members, the new IronDome Detection Correlation Dashboard improves Security Operations Center (SOC) teams' abilities to see attacks that are targeting their community, prioritize the most urgent threats, understand how other security teams have responded, and optimize their defenses more proactively.
Bill Welch, Co-CEO of IronNet, said, "We greatly appreciate the recognition from the Business Intelligence Group. I am proud to see IronNet among an impressive list of winners who are advancing the cybersecurity space. As more network traffic moves to public and private clouds, we will be there for our customers, to detect and protect with the exponential power of Collective Defense."
Recent product enhancements further improve threat modeling in hybrid cloud environments by integrating additional telemetry data from private cloud data sources via an enterprise's Security Information & Event Management (SIEM) and cloud native sources in Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also enhances how cyber teams can respond to identified threats by seamlessly integrating into existing security workflows and automatic response mechanisms via Security Orchestration Automation & Response (SOAR) tools.
About IronNet Cybersecurity
Founded in 2014 by GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, IronNet Cybersecurity is a global cybersecurity leader that is revolutionizing how organizations secure their networks by delivering the first-ever Collective Defense platform operating at scale. Employing an extraordinarily high percentage of former NSA cybersecurity operators with offensive and defensive cyber experience, IronNet integrates deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing the world today.
