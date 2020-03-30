ANAHEIM, Calif., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IronOrbit, provider of virtualization and cloud services for businesses, announced that it has successfully helped transition major companies to work-from-home powerhouses through the use of its customized cloud offerings.
"The rapid spread of COVID-19 is alarming," said CEO Alexander Saca. "There's a critical sense of urgency for organizations to respond quickly as government orders restrict gatherings and advocate for people to work from home. IronOrbit has successfully helped thousands of users relocate from corporate offices to remote workspaces in a matter of days. This is a critical time for our community, our country, and our world. Now, more than ever, we must help migrate organizations to a work-from-anywhere platform. We need to support these businesses during these trying times. With our help, they can stay open and remain the backbone of our economy."
Social Distancing is mandatory as the country works together to contain the coronavirus. The key phrase is "work together." Working together as a team, the country will effectively contain the spread of COVID-19. Working together from home, will help us persevere and ultimately get through the challenging days ahead. IronOrbit is here to help company's make that transition in ways that are best for them.
Colin Hart of Pursue Health says, "We deal with life and death issues. It's critical for our IT environment to remain online and reliable. Especially now. We are grateful for all the hard work the IronOrbit team has done. They have really built us an incredibly stable network and virtual desktop system."
The biggest advantage has been the cloud infrastructure itself. The way the entire set-up has been designed. Colin continues, "We've been able to respond quickly. We can roll out a number of mobile devices and telecommunication technologies. If we need to scale up, no problem. My team is not stressed over anything having to do with IT technology. Because of that we're able to stay on top of whatever happens in this ever›-changing environment we're in."
Moving to a cloud environment tailored to the unique demands of organization puts a company in a strong position. They're better equipped to handle the current crisis or anything else that comes their way.
Founded in 1997, IronOrbit has helped thousands of companies implement, manage, and improve IT infrastructure. Learn more at ironorbit.com
