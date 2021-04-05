ATLANTA, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IRONSCALES, the pioneer of self-learning email security, today announced the expansion of their Microsoft partnership. As a newly-selected member of the One Commercial Partner (OCP) program, IRONSCALES will build deeper connections into Microsoft's partner ecosystem as the technology giant co-sells its award-winning anti-phishing platform as a preferred solution on the Azure Marketplace.
IRONSCALES' inclusion into Microsoft's OCP program is a testament to its leadership in the email security industry. Last year, the company increased annual recurring revenue by 72%, driven by a 44% increase in new channel partnerships. In addition, IRONSCALES increased total customers by 155% last year, with the majority coming from Microsoft Office 365 environments.
"As a long-time Microsoft partner, IRONSCALES has been sharing our perspective on modern phishing threats with the world's preeminent technology brand for many years. As an Integrated Email Security Solution (IESS) vendor, we have been discussing new ways to mitigate and remediate business email compromise, CEO spoofing and credential theft," said IRONSCALES founder and CEO Eyal Benishti. "We're excited to be in the position where we can more efficiently engage Microsoft customers."
Through this partnership, a Microsoft Assisted Growth team will work in tandem with IRONSCALES to accelerate the company's Azure marketplace optimization, lead generation and sales pipeline, as well as improved average deal size and add-on services for existing customers via Microsoft.
To help solve the email phishing epidemic, IRONSCALES helps where email security hurts the most, in the inbox with pre-message and post-message delivery, detection, and remediation. Through a self-learning platform that provides for fast, easy, and seamless collaboration, IRONSCALES puts its customers on offense, empowering them to defend against sophisticated email attack techniques predictively, proactively and automatically. Using a decentralized approach to threat intelligence sharing, IRONSCALES makes anti-phishing effortless and seamless for both security professionals and end-users.
Additionally, IRONSCALES is the only email security provider to offer mobile applications for iOS and Android, enabling security analysts to access the platform's incident response center while on the go, providing unprecedented access to make time-sensitive decisions on phishing mitigation and resolve incidents immediately with one click.
About IRONSCALES
IRONSCALES is the future of phishing protection, incubated inside the world's top venture program for cybersecurity and founded by alumni of the Israeli Defense Forces' elite Intelligence Technology unit. We offer security professionals and end users an AI-driven, self-learning email security platform that provides a comprehensive solution to stop tomorrow's phishing attacks today. Using the world's most decentralized threat protection network, our platform accelerates the prevention, detection and remediation of phishing attacks already inside your email with threat removal times in seconds, not minutes or hours. We give organizations of all sizes complete anti-phishing protection against any type of phishing attack, right now. IRONSCALES and our customers are Safer Together. Learn more: http://www.ironscales.com.
