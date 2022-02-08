ATLANTA, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IRONSCALES, the leader in AI-powered email security and the fastest growing email security company in the world, celebrated another successful year, including significant partner and customer growth.
In 2021, IRONSCALES:
- Increased its customer base by more than 3,000
- Expanded industry partnerships to more than 1,100
- Handled 2,843,637 phishing incidents
- Remediated 27,010,807 emails
- Onboarded 67 employees globally
The company's continued growth and success in thwarting ever-evolving email phishing attacks led to 16 award recognitions throughout the year, including ranking 618 in the annual Inc. 5000 and landing the 13th spot on Globes' Fastest Growing Israeli Companies.
Rounding-out the year, IRONSCALES announced a $64M in a Series C Funding round. PSG led the funding, with participation from existing investors K1 Investment Management and Jump Capital.
The company is continuing the momentum this year, winning Gold in three 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards:
- Chief Executive Officer of the Year (CEO) – North America (between 50 to 99 employees)
- Fastest Growing Cybersecurity Company – North America (50-99 employees)
- Anti Phishing – North America (between 50 to 99 employees)
"Our team remains focused on delivering innovative solutions and training methodologies to address threats to corporate information, time and revenue," said Eyal Benishti, CEO and Founder of IRONSCALES. "Our team of innovators is redefining traditional cybersecurity processes, which will I'm confident will lead to continued opportunities to change cybersecurity in 2022."
IRONSCALES now reaches more than 5000 customers and more than 700,000 mailboxes globally and has a presence in the United States, Israel, the UK, Ukraine, Singapore, India, South Africa and more.
About IRONSCALES
IRONSCALES is a leading email security company focused on fighting back against today's modern phishing attacks. Our self-learning, AI-driven platform continuously detects and remediates advanced threats like Business Email Compromise (BEC), credential harvesting, Account Takeover (ATO) and more. We believe our powerfully simple email security solution is fast to deploy, easy to manage and keeps our customers safe. Founded in Tel Aviv, Israel in 2014 by alumni of the Israel Defense Force's elite Intelligence Technology unit, IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are proud to support thousands of customers globally with our award-winning, analyst-recognized platform.
