TEL AVIV, Israel and ATLANTA, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IRONSCALES, the pioneer of self-learning email security, today announced that experienced senior executive, Moshe Lerner has been appointed to the company's Advisory Board. Lerner, who has served in various senior executive roles within the global software security industry, brings his extensive background to IRONSCALES as the company scales to meet demand.
"We are very pleased to welcome Moshe Lerner to our Advisory Board as IRONSCALES accelerates its position as a leader in email security," stated Eyal Benishti, IRONSCALES founder and CEO. "Lerner brings deep experience in every facet of building successful products, devising international go-to-market strategies, while positioning companies for sustainable growth. Lerner's proven leadership experience, coupled with his ability to understand and optimize company growth strategies will bring incredible value to IRONSCALES and our customers. We look forward to leveraging Lerner's extensive experience to help position IRONSCALES to continue on our innovation and growth plans."
Lerner joins IRONSCALES' Advisory Board with over 30 years of leadership experience in the global software security industry specializing in high-growth organizations, having served as SVP of business development and product strategy as well as VP of delivery for multiple enterprise software companies. He is currently chief strategist at checkmarx, which offers a comprehensive platform for delivering automated application security testing.
"One of the most critical threats in today's digital world is cyberattacks, specifically those that come through email as it can hit the entire work force. Organizations can no longer rely on legacy protection and need innovative tools to better address these costly threats," said Lerner. "I look forward to working with IRONSCALES' leadership team and board members to build upon the strong foundation they have built and to help deliver this innovative email security platform to customers around the world."
To help solve the email phishing epidemic, IRONSCALES helps where email security hurts the most, in the inbox with pre-message and post-message delivery, detection, and remediation. Through a self-learning platform that provides for fast, easy, and seamless collaboration, IRONSCALES puts its customers on offense, empowering them to defend against sophisticated email attack techniques predictively, proactively and automatically. Using a decentralized approach to threat intelligence sharing, IRONSCALES makes anti-phishing effortless and seamless for both security professionals and end-users.
Additionally, IRONSCALES offers a mobile app for iOS and Android, enabling security analysts to access the platform's incident response center while on the go, providing unprecedented access to make time-sensitive decisions on phishing mitigation and resolve incidents immediately with one click.
For more information about IRONSCALES AI-driven self-learning email security platform, visit http://www.ironscales.com and follow @ironscales on social media.
About IRONSCALES
IRONSCALES is the future of phishing protection, incubated inside the world's top venture program for cybersecurity and founded by alumni of the Israeli Defense Forces' elite Intelligence Technology unit. We offer security professionals and end users an AI-driven, self-learning email security platform that provides a comprehensive solution to stop tomorrow's phishing attacks today. Using the world's most decentralized threat protection network, our platform accelerates the prevention, detection and remediation of phishing attacks already inside your email with threat removal times in seconds, not minutes or hours. We give organizations of all sizes complete anti-phishing protection against any type of phishing attack, right now. IRONSCALES and our customers are Safer Together. Learn more: http://www.ironscales.com.
Media Contact
Patrick Christman, ARPR on behalf of IRONSCALES, (855) 300-8209, patrickchristman@arpr.com
SOURCE IRONSCALES