TEL AVIV, Israel and ATLANTA, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IRONSCALES, the pioneer of self-learning email security, announced today that it has expanded its managed security service provider (MSSP) strategy, to include a partnership with Dark Rhino Security. Dark Rhino Security is a licensed aggregator and solution delivery partner. This partnership expands IRONSCALES' reach into the commercial and small business community with Dark Rhino Security's direct customer acquisition capability and service to regional MSSPs.
"IRONSCALES has been actively seeking opportunities to expand our channel program through mutually-beneficial collaboration with leading MSSPs, and we're excited to explore these opportunities with Dark Rhino," said IRONSCALES Director of Channel Partnerships Mike Poulter. "With our multi-tenant capabilities, it is a natural fit and we are invested in supporting the MSSP business model with our award-winning email security platform. We look forward to announcing more partnerships in the months to come."
The channel remains a primary vehicle for getting the IRONSCALES email security platform into the hands of at-risk businesses. While this partnership expands the MSSP program for IRONSCALES, the company maintains over 80 global channel partnerships with MSPs, resellers and distributors. The analyst firm Markets and Markets predicts the global MSSP market to exceed $46 billion in annual revenue by 2025.
"We are excited about our partnership with IRONSCALES as it allows us to offer robust and innovative cybersecurity programs to our managed clients," said Kevin Casey, CEO of Dark Rhino Security. "IRONSCALES' comprehensive artificial-intelligence phishing protection is aligned with our Dark Rhino promise on delivering value through innovation, so this partnership is a big win for us and our customers."
IRONSCALES is the future of phishing protection, incubated inside the world's top venture program for cybersecurity and founded by alumni of the Israeli Defense Forces' elite Intelligence Technology unit. We offer security professionals an AI-driven, self-learning email security platform that provides a comprehensive solution to proactively fight phishing attacks. Using the world's most decentralized threat protection network, our platform accelerates the prevention, detection and remediation of phishing attacks already inside your email with threat removal times in seconds. We give organizations of all sizes complete anti-phishing protection against any type of phishing attack. Visit http://www.ironscales.com to learn more and follow @ironscales on social media.
Dark Rhino Security is a cybersecurity consultancy and managed security services provider and detection and response provider based out of Dublin, OH. The company has an international presence with offices in the United Kingdom and Montreal Canada. The company provides solutions to clients large and small and to a majority of the Project Management Institutes Chapters around the globe through its association solutions division. For more information about Dark Rhino Security please visit https://darkrhinosecurity.com/.
