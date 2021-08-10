ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IRONSCALES, the leader in AI cloud-based email security, today announced the successful completion of its 2021 Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 examination based on the America Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Service Criteria compliance. The company underwent a rigorous, independent audit of its privacy and data security standards. They were evaluated on their policies and procedures for safeguarding information as well as how they implement those policies in practice.
In partnership with an independent Big Four certified CPA firm that conducted the audit, IRONSCALES completed a thorough examination process and has been recognized for its comprehensive SOC 2 safeguards and security procedures.
The official audit report provides a complete and comprehensive review of IRONSCALES' policies, processes, and internal controls for providing full protection and security of cloud email and messaging applications. This includes reviews on the company's risk management systems as well as vendor due diligence procedures.
"We are proud that the completion of this in-depth examination further validates our security processes and privacy controls to mitigate risks and to protect our customers' data, said Erez Fingerman, IRONSCALES COO. "We are deeply committed to protecting our customers' mailboxes and continuously developing our platform to offer the highest level of functionality and security. Together with our customers and partners, we are enhancing organizational security to play an integral role in preventing cyberattacks."
IRONSCALES customers, partners, and prospects can receive a copy of the SOC 2 audit report upon request.
About IRONSCALES
IRONSCALES is an email security company focused on fighting back against today's modern phishing attacks. Our self-learning, AI-driven platform continuously detects and remediates advanced threats like Business Email Compromise (BEC), credential harvesting, Account Takeover (ATO) and more. Our powerfully simple email security solution is fast to deploy, easy to manage and keeps our customers safe.
Founded in Tel Aviv, Israel in 2014 by alumni of the Israel Defense Force's elite Intelligence Technology unit. IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are proud to support thousands of customers globally with our award-winning, analyst-recognized platform.
