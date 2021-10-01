ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IRONSCALES, the leader in email security powered by AI, is now the fastest growing email security company in the world, having recently placed at number 618 on Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list and landing several prestigious awards for its solution.
Recent recognition includes four top honors from Expert Insights, a global online publication covering cybersecurity technologies. The publication recently recognized IRONSCALES in several "Best-Of" award categories including:
- Best-Of Email Security
- Best-Of Email Security for Microsoft Office 365
- Best-Of Security Awareness Training
- Best-Of Phishing Simulation And Testing
The recognitions were based primarily on customer feedback and independent technical analysis.
In addition to editorial acknowledgements from Inc. and Expert Insights, IRONSCALES also achieved significant company growth, nearly doubling YoY revenue growth and adding over 1,000 customers in 2021.
"Recognition and revenue growth spring from our focus on helping customers protect their businesses, employees and reputations against the damage phishing attacks can bring on any business," said Eyal Benishti, CEO and Founder of IRONSCALES. "We believe this growth will lead to continual opportunities to invest in our employees and R&D, in order to keep our solution far ahead of cybercriminals."
In the second quarter, IRONSCALES added more than 100,000 mailboxes to the number it protects daily. In May, the company also revamped its channel partner program, which led to an increase in new partnerships and expansion in 18 markets.
IRONSCALES now reaches more than 4,500 customers globally, in markets including the United States, United Arab Emirates, India, South Africa and more.
About IRONSCALES
IRONSCALES is a best-in-class email security company focused on fighting back against today's modern phishing attacks. Our self-learning, AI-driven platform continuously detects and remediates advanced threats like Business Email Compromise (BEC), credential harvesting, Account Takeover (ATO) and more. Our powerfully simple email security solution is fast to deploy, easy to manage and keeps our customers safe. Founded in Tel Aviv, Israel in 2014 by alumni of the Israel Defense Force's elite Intelligence Technology unit. IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are proud to support thousands of customers globally with our award-winning, analyst-recognized platform. Visit http://www.ironscales.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Jenna Knoblauch, IRONSCALES, +1 612-709-3890, jknoblauch@ironscales.com
SOURCE IRONSCALES