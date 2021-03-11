ATLANTA and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IRONSCALES, the pioneer of self-learning email security, today announced multiple awards for its self-learning email security platform, including three awards from The Globee® Awards' 17th Annual Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® – Gold in the 'Most Innovative Next-Generation Security' category, Silver in the 'Company of the Year' category and Bronze in the 'Artificial Intelligence' in Security category. The Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® recognize cyber security and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies. This is the fourth year in a row that IRONSCALES has earned multiple Cyber Security Global Excellence Award wins for company momentum and innovation.
In addition, Expert Insights' "Best-Of" award recently recognized IRONSCALES for its Email Security Gateway, Post-Delivery Protection, Phishing Protection and Security Awareness Training categories. Expert Insights' Best-Of awards recognize innovative cybersecurity solutions that provide powerful protection for their customers. Awards are chosen by their editorial and content team based on product features, market presence and customer score. Expert Insights is trusted by over 48,000 businesses who use the platform to research cybersecurity solutions every month.
"Phishing has long been the preferred method of cyberattack, and IRONSCALES is proud to have been at the forefront of utilizing real-time human intelligence combined with artificial intelligence and machine learning to protect businesses of all sizes," said Eyal Benishti, IRONSCALES founder and CEO. "These awards are a testament to our platform's constant iterations, improvements and technological achievements, the thousands of customers for believing in our product and, of course, our dedicated team for continuously innovating and propelling our platform and company to new heights."
IRONSCALES was also recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Customer Value Leadership Award, which it won for offering products and services its customers find superior for overall price, performance and quality. These awards continue IRONSCALES' streak of being recognized for its industry leading solutions, which in 2020 amounted to 7 total award wins or finalist nominations, including the distinction as the Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Application.
"IRONSCALES has established itself as a leading provider of self-learning email security solutions. By adapting to its growing customer base, the company ensures that its multi-layered solutions provide threat detection and empower the overall customer experience. IRONSCALES is a leading example of innovation that enables businesses and their employees to protect themselves from email threats and address security gaps," said Steven Lopez, Best Practices Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan.
IRONSCALES helps where email security hurts the most, in the inbox, with advanced threat protection followed by a post-message delivery, detection and remediation. Through a self-learning platform that provides for fast, easy and seamless collaboration, IRONSCALES puts its customers on offense, empowering them to protect against sophisticated email attack techniques automatically in a proactive and predictive manner. Using a democratized approach to threat hunting, IRONSCALES makes anti-phishing effortless and seamless for both security professionals and end users.
