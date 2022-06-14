Company recognized for sustained innovation and excellence in leadership from leading industry publications
ATLANTA, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Expert Insights recently recognized IRONSCALES, the leader in AI-powered email security and the fastest growing email security company in the world, as one of the publication's Top 100 Innovative Cybersecurity Companies of 2022. Expert Insights' list recognizes companies who are driving innovation in the cybersecurity industry by helping consumers and businesses guard against sophisticated cyber-threats.
The Atlanta Business Chronicle also recognized IRONSCALES for its continued growth and innovation in Atlanta, awarding the company with an Atlanta Inno on Fire Award. This award features the 50 companies in Georgia that are igniting the state's tech ecosystem.
Several members of the IRONSCALES' senior leadership team landed recognition for their respective achievements. Eyal Benishti, CEO and founder of IRONSCALES, is an Excellence Award finalist for Security Executive of the Year in the 2022 SC Awards. Benishti is also one of Georgia's Top 101 Founders in the Software Space by Best Startup.
Additionally, the Atlanta Business Chronicle recently named Julia Blachman, director of global human resources, as an HR Rising Star finalist on its 2022 HR Excellence Awards list. This award celebrates the success and growth of HR leaders under the age of 35.
"As our company continues to grow and remains a driving force in the cybersecurity arena, these recognitions further fuel our drive to innovate and lead in all areas of our business from IT to HR," said Benishti. "I'm proud of the team's award recognitions and am honored to have been selected alongside great technology innovators. We understand true innovation goes beyond ideation and coding. It starts with having the right vision and teams in place to execute and turn ideas into real solutions for our customers."
The links below provide more information on the full list of winners and/or finalists for each award:
- Expert Insights' 100 Innovative Cybersecurity Companies of 2022
- Atlanta Business Chronicle's Fire Awards
- Atlanta Business Chronicle's HR Excellence Awards
- Georgia's Top 101 Founders in Software
- SC Magazine's Excellence Awards
About IRONSCALES
IRONSCALES is a leading email security company focused on fighting back against today's modern phishing attacks. Our self-learning, AI-driven platform continuously detects and remediates advanced threats like Business Email Compromise (BEC), credential harvesting, Account Takeover (ATO) and more. We believe our powerfully simple email security solution is fast to deploy, easy to manage and keeps our customers safe. Founded in Tel Aviv, Israel in 2014 by alumni of the Israel Defense Force's elite Intelligence Technology unit, IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are proud to support thousands of customers globally with our award-winning, analyst-recognized platform. Visit http://www.ironscales.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Jenna Knoblauch, IRONSCALES, 1 (612) 709-3890, jknoblauch@ironscales.com
SOURCE IRONSCALES