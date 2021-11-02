ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards, the world's premier business awards program, recently named IRONSCALES a Gold Globee Winner in three categories of its 8th Annual International Best in Business Awards program.
IRONSCALES, the fastest growing email security provider in the world, received the highest recognition possible in the following categories:
- Executive Achievement of the Year (Security Services)
- Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year (11 – 2,499 Employees)
- Company of the Year (Security Services)
The coveted annual International Best in Business Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, and executives from every major industry in the world. This annual awards program celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence.
"We are proud to be recognized as an industry player whose products and commitment to service have been named a winner by the Globee Awards," said Eyal Benishti, founder and CEO of IRONSCALES. "As our recent survey found, IT professionals feel the negative impact of email phishing throughout their organizations from the time it takes to remedy these attacks to managing the ongoing threat to business continuity. These Gold Globee awards recognize our team's commitment to our customers and our focus on product innovation to keep us ahead of these cybersecurity threats."
IRONSCALES supports thousands of customers globally with its best-in-class email security platform that continuously detects and remediates advanced threats like Business Email Compromise (BEC), credential harvesting, Account Takeover (ATO) and more.
See the complete list of 2021 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/international-business-awards/winners/
About IRONSCALES
IRONSCALES is a best-in-class email security company focused on fighting back against today's modern phishing attacks. Our self-learning, AI-driven platform continuously detects and remediates advanced threats like Business Email Compromise (BEC), credential harvesting, Account Takeover (ATO) and more. Our powerfully simple email security solution is fast to deploy, easy to manage and keeps our customers safe. Founded in Tel Aviv, Israel in 2014 by alumni of the Israel Defense Force's elite Intelligence Technology unit. IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are proud to support thousands of customers globally with our award-winning, analyst-recognized platform. Visit http://www.ironscales.com to learn more.
