TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ironSource, a leading business platform for app developers, announced today its acquisition of creative management platform Luna Labs. Luna's unique technology allows app developers - from enterprises to indie developers - to create, manage and optimize their playable and video ads, at an impressive speed and scale. The acquisition marks another step in ironSource's journey of creating a comprehensive growth platform for app and game developers to maximize the growth of their app businesses.
"Our vision at ironSource is to build the most comprehensive growth platform for app developers, allowing them to focus on content creation and on building a great user experience, while we provide the infrastructure for their business expansion," said Omer Kaplan, CRO and Co-Founder of ironSource. "Creatives are a key part of that and have only become more important as competition for user attention grows. But ad creative development and testing at scale is incredibly difficult and costly. Luna Labs solves that by bringing high quality end-to-end ad creation management to app developers, and we're excited to be able to add that capability into the ironSource platform."
With an increasingly large portion of user acquisition activities becoming more automated, ad creatives have become the last available lever in gaining an edge in user growth. Luna's SaaS platform enables developers to create ads directly from their game code, and then automatically generate unlimited variations of the ads, saving hours of development time and the large associated operational overhead. Luna Insights then provides data on the user experience, allowing user acquisition teams to quickly make decisions on the effectiveness of the creatives and adjust the content to optimize the ad's performance.
"We're excited to continue our company journey by joining one of the strongest growth platforms out there," explains Steve Chard, Co-Founder and CEO of Luna Labs. "Creatives define the success of user acquisition, and we're looking forward to bringing our technology to even more developers worldwide."
Kaplan continues, "The Luna Labs team is truly exceptional, and they have created a unique technology that is incredibly synergistic with our platform. Beyond the immediate benefits for our clients, partnering more closely with this team will help fuel future product innovation which we can bring to the entire developer community."
Luna is working with many top studios and publishers, including King, Crazy Labs, Supersonic Studios, Lion Studios, Kwalee, Voodoo and many others. Following the acquisition, the Luna Labs team will stay on board in their current offices, and will continue to build and grow their technology, and offer their services to the developers' community under the ironSource umbrella.
