TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patient safety is key during a clinical trial. With the increase in development of biologics and complex drugs, more and more studies involve temperature-sensitive Investigational Medicinal Product (IMP) requiring technologies capable of managing pharmaceutical cold chain logistics.
In this webinar, learn how endpoint and Berlinger have worked closely together on a tightly integrated workflow which will enable data to flow seamlessly between endpoint's interactive response technology (IRT) software and the Berlinger SmartView system. This allows complete oversight on the status of IP in real time and adjudication on excursions, as appropriate. This integration leads to less human error, faster decision-making, reduction of expedited shipments, more rapid audit preparations and increased patient safety.
Join Debbie Streahorn, Senior Program Manager, endpoint Clinical; and Harald van Weeren, Segment Manager Clinical Trials, Team Lead Segment Management, Berlinger & Co. AG for the live webinar on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit IRT and Temperature Monitoring: How the Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Protects Patient Safety in Trials.
