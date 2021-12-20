NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, leveraged its 11,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on the future of brick-and- mortar retail in relation to eCommerce.
1. DEPENDING ON THE PRODUCT, BRICK-AND-MORTAR MIGHT NOT BE NECESSARY
According to Dennis Lewis, owner of Mad Icarus Media, various applied technologies make purchases easier without the need to experience the actual product.
"With high-quality pictures, 360-degree videos, build-your-own customization options and live chat features, eCommerce has captured, and at times exceeded the in-person retail experience," said Lewis. "If there's no need to touch, taste or smell a product, a brick & mortar [store] is no longer required to be successful."
2. AN ONLINE PRESENCE CAN HELP PROMOTE LOCAL STORES
As per Tanner Rankin, Amazon Consultant at Source Approach, locating products locally is now easier and small business supporters know that.
"In my experience, brick-and-mortar is not dead, as they can capitalize on letting their customers know online that their products are available locally, such as in Google Shopping," said Rankin. "What's more, a growing number of consumers are interested in supporting small and local companies. This creates an opportunity to get the word out locally to bring foot traffic into the store."
3. THE IN-STORE AND ONLINE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE SHOULD BE CONSISTENT
CTO at Simplix Innovations, Ahmed Elghobashy, said that eCommerce complements on-site stores, especially if they make their online presence feel live as well.
"Brick-and-mortar retail stores are not dead, they are just evolving," said Elghobashy. "Retailers that focus on making their in-store experiences true to the online ones will be the ones that succeed. In fact, eCommerce has actually led to more brick-and-mortar stores opening, not less. So, the answer is a resounding no."
4. BRICK-AND-MORTAR IS FAR FROM DEAD; E-COMMERCE KEEPS IT ALIVE
As Benjamin Gievis, founder and CEO of Storyzee said, eCommerce is closely linked to in-store retail.
"It's obvious that the global context and the booming of digital uses have accelerated the penetration rate of eCommerce dramatically," said Gievis. "Nevertheless, I think that traditional retail is far from dead, [as] it forms a virtuous and essential couple with [the] eCommerce channel."
